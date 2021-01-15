Penn State Quarterback Micah Bowens Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens has entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal, becoming the second quarterback to transfer from the program in less than a year.

Rivals.com reported the news Friday.

Bowens, from Las Vegas, did not play for the Lions last season. He was the lone quarterback to enroll as part of Penn State's 2020 recruiting class.

Michael Johnson, Jr., a quarterback in the 2019 class, transferred from the program last summer. He enrolled at Florida Atlantic, where his father, Michael Johnson, has been hired as the new co-offensive coordinator, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Bowens was a 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports and Rivals, and guided Bishop Gorman to two state championships. Bowens played mostly on Penn State's scout team last season but was promoted to the No. 3 spot when Ta'Quan Roberson was unavailable later in the year.

"Micah’s done a good job," Penn State coach James Franklin said in November. "... He’s a smart guy, picks up things well. He’s got a really good feel for the position and a really good understanding and obviously he has quickness and change of direction, which we saw on his high school film as well. So we’re excited about his future, see what he can do."

