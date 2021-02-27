Penn State Quarterback Prospect Cade Klubnik Goes Deep on Recruiting

The Texas high school star, who has set a commitment timeline, writes about the recruiting process for SI All-American.

Cade Klubnik has established himself as one of the most popular quarterbacks of the 2022 recruiting cycle. Fresh off a Texas high school state championship, the rising senior at Austin Westlake High has received more than 30 offers.

Penn State is among the schools pursuing Klubnik, along with Clemson, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida and many more.

So what is Klubnik's plan for the next phase of the recruiting process? The quarterback is writing a blog for SI All-American detailing his deliberation and ultimately his decision.

Klubnik writes in the first installment that he plans to make a decision by May "at the latest."

Penn State entered the Klubnik sweepstakes in late January, after offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich arrived from Texas. That could help the Lions generate some interest, considering that Yurcich spent last season as the Longhorns' offensive coordinator guiding the Big 12's No. 2 scoring and passing offense. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw 26 touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Klubnik references Ehlinger, the former Austin Westlake quarterback, in his first post. Klubnik's older brother Reed, who played with Ehlinger in high school, went on to set the single-season receiving record at Yale.

Seeing his brother at Yale made Cade Klubnik view his own young career in a new way. From there, he focused on becoming a top college quarterback.

"I've been playing quarterback since I was three years old. Never played another position," he wrote. "I've always done it, always wanted to do it and never thought in my mind to change position. I love it so much, everything about it. It's without a doubt the hardest position in sports and I love it because there's no certainty. It's just a job like no other. There's no consistency."

Follow SI All-American for continuing installments of Cade Klubnik's road to college football.

