Penn State Ranked 7th in Preseason Amway Coaches Poll

There might not be a college football season. But there will be college football polls until the season is postponed or canceled.

The Amway Coaches Poll unveiled its preseason Top 25 on Thursday, with Penn State checking in at No. 7. Penn State is among two Big Ten teams in the top 10: Ohio State is No. 2 behind Clemson.

Four other Big Ten teams are in the top 25: Wisconsin (12), Michigan (15), Minnesota (18) and Iowa (23). Penn State is scheduled to play three of those ranked teams this season.

Virginia Tech, which Penn State was supposed to play in its second non-conference game, is 24th.

The Lions are coming off an 11-2 season in which they finished ninth in the Amway Coaches Poll. Penn State was ranked as high as fifth during the regular season.

Penn State is scheduled to begin training camp Friday. The athletic department announced that, if there is a football season, fans will not be permitted in Beaver Stadium. Pennsylvania currently limits outdoor gatherings to 250 people.

"Despite the current state orders, we continue to refine our plans to welcome Nittany Lion fans, should the conditions and orders be revised to accommodate spectators at events," Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said in a letter to season-ticket holders. "These plans will have the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and community at the forefront. Let me be clear; we will only enact these plans should the orders currently in place by the Governor and the PA Department of Health accommodate such activity based on conditions and public health advice."

