Penn State’s Jahan Dotson: ‘I’ll Be Back in 2021’

Jahan Dotson, the big-play driver of Penn State’s offense, ended the 2020 season by saying, "I can make things happen." The All-Big Ten receiver, who led the conference in receiving yards, will return to Penn State in 2021 seeking to deliver even more.

Dotson announced that he will play for the Lions next season instead of entering the NFL draft, bolstering an offense that looks to generate more consistent production. Penn State has a much better chance to do that with Dotson on the field.

Dotson led the Big Ten in receiving yards (by nearly 200) and ranked among the top four in catches, yards per catch and yards per game. He has continued to grow into the player who, as a freshman, coach James Franklin compare to Jerry Rice for his ability to make difficult plays look easy.

This season, Dotson extended that career arc, making two dynamic receptions in a career game against Ohio State, then scoring a pair of catch-and-run touchdowns of 70+ yards against Illinois. He became the first player in Penn State history to record two receptions of 70 yards or longer in the same game.

Dotson, who also returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown against Michigan State, would have been an intriguing draft prospect in 2021. He certainly possesses NFL talent (his hands, body control and route-running are high end) but would have entered a draft loaded with receivers. CBS Sports has 15 receivers listed among its top 100 prospects.

But this also is an uncertain time to choose college football, since next season remains unguaranteed. With another limited offseason in which to conduct offensive training, Penn State might face a similar situation next fall.

Still, with another year to showcase his versatility (he can play outside or slot), his scoring punch (he led Penn State with eight touchdowns) and his versatility as a returner, Dotson could position himself for a climb up draft boards.

"I never want to be complacent," Dotson said after the Illinois game. "I never want to get too comfortable with anything. There's still a lot for me to improve on, so many parts of my game I can improve on and get better."

