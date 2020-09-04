SI.com
Penn State Receives Commitment from Top 2022 Lineman Drew Shelton

Mark Wogenrich

Drew Shelton, a 4-star offensive lineman from Downingtown West High, became the second Pennsylvania player to join Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

Shelton announced his commitment Friday on Twitter.

Shelton is the latest 4-star player to commit to Penn State's promising 2022 class. He is the fifth player overall, and first offensive lineman, in a class that features four 4-star prospects. As a result, according to 247Sports, Penn State's 2022 recruiting class ranks second in the Big Ten and third in the country.

Through two seasons at Downingtown West, the 6-5, 250-pound Shelton drew attention from across college football. He received scholarship offers from more than 20 programs, including Michigan, Michigan, Florida, Oklahoma, Arizona State and Notre Dame.

247Sports ranks Shelton among the top 10 players in Pennsylvania for the 2022 class and among the top 20 offensive linemen in the country.

Penn State also has received a 2022 commitment from quarterback Beau Pribula of Central York.

The Ches-Mont League, in which Downingtown West plays, has decided to at least postpone its fall sports season.

