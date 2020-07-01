Penn State Records No Positive Tests for COVID-19

Penn State has had no student-athletes test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 during the first three weeks of voluntary workouts, athletic director Sandy Barbour said Wednesday.

During a video call with reporters, Barbour said that 102 student-athletes across six sports were tested through June 30. Athletes will continue to be tested, and results will be announced every two weeks, Barbour said.

The tests do not include about 60 tests conducted this week, Barbour said. Barbour said that anyone who might test positive would be isolated immediately from their teams and begin a contract-tracing process.

Barbour also said that Penn State has not asked students to sign a waiver protecting the university from liability if they contract COVID-19. Athletes and staff are asked to sign what Barbour called a "One Team Pledge" acknowledging that they will follow protocols established for wearing masks and social distancing.

Penn State began its phased return June 8 with football players, who started voluntary workouts the following week. Athletes from the men and women's basketball teams returned in Phase II, with the men and women's soccer and women's volleyball teams starting Phase III this week.

Stay tuned for more from Barbour from today's session.

