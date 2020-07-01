AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Basketball
Football

Penn State Records No Positive Tests for COVID-19

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State has had no student-athletes test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 during the first three weeks of voluntary workouts, athletic director Sandy Barbour said Wednesday.

During a video call with reporters, Barbour said that 102 student-athletes across six sports were tested through June 30. Athletes will continue to be tested, and results will be announced every two weeks, Barbour said.

The tests do not include about 60 tests conducted this week, Barbour said. Barbour said that anyone who might test positive would be isolated immediately from their teams and begin a contract-tracing process.

Barbour also said that Penn State has not asked students to sign a waiver protecting the university from liability if they contract COVID-19. Athletes and staff are asked to sign what Barbour called a "One Team Pledge" acknowledging that they will follow protocols established for wearing masks and social distancing.

Penn State began its phased return June 8 with football players, who started voluntary workouts the following week. Athletes from the men and women's basketball teams returned in Phase II, with the men and women's soccer and women's volleyball teams starting Phase III this week.

Stay tuned for more from Barbour from today's session.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Penn State Recruiting Roundup: What to Watch in July

What to watch with Penn State football recruiting this summer.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Transfer Portal Update: A new home for CJ Holmes

Mark Wogenrich

'We Have the Opportunity to Have the No. 1 Linebacker Group in the Country'

Penn State's Jesse Luketa says "LBU" is ready to prove it has the best linebackers in the nation.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State-Pitt is Back! Sort of.

In SI's 'America Realigned' vision, Penn State reunites with an old rival in a new conference.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's James Franklin: 'So Far, So Good' on Team's Return

Penn State's return process has gone relatively smoothly so far, coach James Franklin said, as the football team hits Week 3 of voluntary workouts.

Mark Wogenrich

Jason Nolf wins Rumble on the Rooftop

Penn State's three-time NCAA champ defeats Jordan Oliver at the unique event in Chicago.

Mark Wogenrich

Scouting Penn State Commit Christian Veilleux at the Elite 11 Finals

Penn State Commit Christian Veilleux is headed to the Elite 11 quarterback finals.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Return Process Continues with Soccer, Volleyball Teams

Penn State's Return Process Continues with Soccer, Volleyball Teams

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Jordan Stout Sets a Course for the NFL

Penn State specialist Jordan Stout wants to punt and kick this season.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked.

Mark Wogenrich

by

MattySolo