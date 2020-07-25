Kaden Saunders, a four-star wide receiver from Ohio, became the first player to commit to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

Saunders announced his decision Saturday.

Saunders is a 5-11 receiver at Westerville South High, the same high school that produced former Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter.

According to his Hudl page, Saunders has run a 4.43 40-yard dash and a 10.9 time in the 100 meters.

In June, Saunders announced that his final list of schools had included Michigan, Notre Dame, Indiana, West Virginia and Arizona State.

Penn State's 2022 class could add another player Tuesday, when tight end Jerry Cross is scheduled to announce his commitment. Cross is a four-star prospect from Wisconsin who also is considering the Badgers.

Penn State continues to recruit despite restrictions on visits, both on and off-campus. The NCAA has declared a recruiting "dead period" in all sports through Aug. 31.

Despite that, Penn State has 13 players committed to the 2021 recruiting class and already has received one announced commitment for the 2023 class.

