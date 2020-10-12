Penn State Recruiting Spotlight: North Allegheny's Khalil Dinkins Wows in the WPIAL

Receiver Khalil Dinkins, one of western Pennsylvania's most exciting players this season, turned up the volume on his recruiting Friday night with another huge game for North Allegheny.

Dinkins, a 2021 Penn State target, scored four touchdowns in North Allegheny's 49-14 win over Norwin. North Allegheny is the WPIAL's top-ranked team in part because of Dinkins, who scored two rushing and two receiving touchdowns in the game. One of his scores covered 69 yards.

At 6-4, Dinkins projects as a tight end in college, one reason Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is among his recruiters. But, as his junior-season film (see above) indicates, Dinkins has a real sense for playing defense and could be a playmaker there in college as well.

Where might that be? Dinkins' father Darnell was an exceptional player at Pitt and in the NFL, so his hometown school certainly is in play. As is Penn State, which has shown a penchant for recruiting, and developing, tight ends recently.

We asked Edwin Weathersby II, Sports Illustrated scouting analyst, to assess Dinkins' film. Weathersby sees a future high-level offensive contributor who could play receiver or tight end.

"Dinkins currently works as an X-type WR, with some experience in the boundary as well as to the field," Weathersby wrote. "He also occasionally aligns as No. 2 in the slot in 2x1 sets, where he usually runs box fades. He possesses above-average release quickness for a big pass-catcher.

"[Dinkins] flashes solid lateral agility in his release package, along with an arm-bar wipe to combat tight press coverage. Dinkins also will flash a power skip in his secondary releases to maintain his timing in the play-action passing game when stemming vertically.

"His current route tree consists of a stop, slant, bang-8 post, box fade, curl, out and a sail. Dinkins has a big strike zone, aided by natural downfield eye tracking and adjust ability. He plays to his size by elevating the catch point in traffic with solid leap timing and has noticable pluckability.

"I can see him beginning his career as an X receiver, but Dinkins could likely develop into a productive volume target as a big slot or H-TE and factor into the mid-range passing game and redzone package."

