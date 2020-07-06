Watch: Penn State Prospect Nolan Rucci Dominates on the Line

Nolan Rucci, a Pennsylvania high-school lineman with a Penn State pedigree, has a way of standing out on the offensive line. And it goes beyond his 6-8 frame.

In the highlights above, compiled by SI All-American, note how Rucci eliminates defenders before looking for the next one. Note also how he clears holes on both sides of the line and handles himself defensively.

Little wonder, then, that Rucci remains among the top remaining prospects for Penn State's 2021 recruiting class. So when will he announce? That's still TBA.

Rucci recently joined former NFL player and current analyst Ross Tucker for an interview on The Ross Tucker Football Podcast. They share a bond as linemen from central Pennsylvania (Rucci attends Warwick High), which extends to Rucci's father as well.

Todd Rucci played for Penn State before spending eight years in the NFL, starting six seasons on the New England Patriots' offensive line. He played for the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI.

Todd Rucci also knows a little about raising Division I linemen. His son Hayden plays for Wisconsin, and Nolan is a 5-star prospect and the nation's fourth-rated tackle, according to 247Sports.

In April, Nolan Rucci released a list of nine schools that he ranked as his finalists. It included Penn State alongside college football's top programs: Ohio State, LSU, Clemson and Alabama.

On the podcast appearance with Tucker, Nolan Rucci said that he had hoped to make college visits this spring and choose a school by late June or early July. The COVID-19 pandemic changed the schedule, and Rucci now hopes to reschedule those visits for the fall.

In the meantime, he worked out with his dad and older brother in a well-stocked home gym. Rucci said he gained about 25 pounds since last season and weighs about 295.

"It's a strange time to be a football recruit, that's for sure," he said.

The podcast is well worth a listen, as Tucker and Rucci explore recruiting through a pandemic and what it's like to be coached by an NFL lineman.

In the meantime, watch Rucci's highlights above to get a glimpse at what Penn State seeks.

