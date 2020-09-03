Penn State Resumes Football Practice, With Masks

Penn State resumed football practice this week as the Big Ten lurches toward a possible restart of the 2020 season.

Penn State released a photo gallery of the Sept. 1 practice session, which the program held under the NCAA's revised workout rules for teams not scheduled to play this fall. That Penn State resumed practice isn't necessarily a harbor light on the return of Big Ten football. Mostly, Penn State is practicing because it can.

The NCAA Football Oversight Committee last month established a 12-hour workout model for teams whose seasons were postponed. Under the new guidelines, the 12-hour week can include five hours of skill instruction with players wearing helmets and "spider pads" but not participating in contact.

The model went into effect Aug. 24. Penn State coach James Franklin gave his players off following the Big Ten's Aug. 11 decision to postpone the season, and some decided to head home or elsewhere. Those who returned before in-person classes began Aug. 24 were required to quarantine for seven days and submit to COVID-19 testing.

Penn State reported one new positive COVID-19 case among athletes in testing conducted last week.

The football program made clear that practice resumed with players still following strict guidelines to prevent viral spread. Penn State added this note on Twitter with a link to the gallery.

"Student-athletes are wearing clear top + bottom helmet face shields during play & all student-athletes & staff are wearing masks at all times."

It's notable to see quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Will Levis throwing, and receiver Norval Black catching, footballs while wearing masks.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten continues its dance. Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson told NBC4 in Columbus that she's "very hopeful that we'll be playing football this fall."

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos has said that the earliest restart date being considered is around Thanksgiving, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

