Penn State's Tony Rojas Wants to Further the Tradition of "Linebacker U."
When Penn State strength coach Chuck Losey was asked about sophomore linebacker Tony Rojas in September, he described a player who “just blew up” between his freshman and sophomore seasons. Since joining the Penn State football roster last year, Rojas has impressed coaches with his work ethic, building his 6-2 frame to a solid 236 pounds. A rare exception as a true freshman in 2023, he played in all 13 games, recording 21 tackles and an interception.
Now, through just four games as a sophomore, Rojas nearly has matched those numbers. Already one of the Nittany Lions’ leading defensive weapons, Rojas ranks fifth on the team in tackles (15), third in tackles for loss (2.5) and has one of the team’s four interceptions. His driven mindset has made a strong impression, and Rojas has stepped up in a linebacker room in need of production with Abdul Carter’s transition to defensive end.
In just his second season at Penn State, Rojas, who played at Fairfax (Virginia) High, continues to make significant strides.
Playing at ‘LBU’
In Week 2 against Bowling Green, Penn State needed a defensive stop. The Nittany Lions were up 27-24 with under seven minutes remaining and surely couldn’t afford to surrender more points. Rojas came through, reading quarterback Connor Bazelak’s throw, leaping in front of his assignment and securing the interception to give the Nittany Lions another possession. Rojas, who said he’s carried self-confidence on the field since high school, takes pride in playing for a program often referred to as “Linebacker U.”
“The tradition here at Penn State especially, it means a lot,” Rojas said. “There’s really a standard here. … For me, that hits home, and that's really for our whole LB room.”
Although he was involved as a freshman in 2023 and played against a variety of top programs, Rojas said he thinks his true “welcome-to-college” moment didn’t come until this season. Practicing against two of the best running backs in college football, Rojas has learned some valuable lessons he has taken to Saturdays.
“I feel like it was [in] training camp. Best on best, me and Kaytron [Allen] in the hole. … He kind of got the best of me. That’s just helped me, just lowering my pads now in [games],” Rojas said. “Going against Nick [Singleton] and [Allen] every day has helped me become the linebacker I am today.”
Mentee becomes mentor
As a true freshman, Rojas quickly saw the field. His physicality and frame made him one of the nation’s top linebacker recruits. But to accelerate his development, Rojas leaned on Penn State’s older linebackers like Kobe King.
“[King] and Dom [DeLuca] really just put me under their wings, and [King] being able to coach me, I feel like has helped him become a better player,” Rojas said. “[King’s] leadership really improved, and I feel like that's just giving him more confidence. The whole defense trusts him, and we just know that we can rely on him in any situation.”
Even after just one full season, Rojas has taken on a similar mentor role for younger players. Penn State has six freshman linebackers on its roster this season. Knowing what it’s like to fight for playing time as a freshman, Rojas said he often has conversations with young linebackers like Anthony Speca.
“Me and Keon [Wylie] especially tell [Speca] about last year, how we would play in the end of games, and then that we would just expect ourselves to play in the next games. And [I] feel that [Speca’s] feeling that right now,” Rojas said. “He's a great player, and when his time comes, I know he's going to shine. So I think just being patient for him is a big deal.”
Alongside King and others at his position, Rojas has been a significant piece in helping defensive coordinator Tom Allen fill any voids left by Carter’s position change. As the Nittany Lions prepare to play UCLA on Saturday, Rojas said he is excited for the challenge of facing an offense that looks a bit different than Penn State’s other 2024 opponents.
“We haven't played a team like this, more of a pass team, and we're just all excited,” Rojas said. “We're going to come out strong.”
Penn State will take on the Bruins in Beaver Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on FOX.
