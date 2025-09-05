Penn State Says adidas Deal Sets 'New Industry Standard'
Penn State is ending its long relationship with Nike in 2026, when adidas will become the athletic department's apparel provider. Penn State called the new 10-year partnership "transformational," one that will include "record investment" in the Nittany Lions' athletic programs and expanded NIL opportunities for athletes.
Here's what we know about the new Penn State-adidas deal:
Details of Penn State's contract with adidas
Adidas will become Penn State's official footwear, uniform, apparel and sideline partner. The 10-year partnership takes effect July 1, 2026, the first day of Penn State's new fiscal year. Penn State did not make terms available, though estimates place the total value well into nine figures in cash, product and athlete opportunties. Jon Sauber of the Centre Daily Times reported that the deal could be worth as much as $300 million over 10 years. Adidas will outfit all 31 of Penn State's varsity athletic programs as well as produce merchandise for sale.
“adidas is committed to partnering with universities like Penn State that possess rich tradition and championship potential in equal measure," John Miller, adidas President, North America, said in a news release. "We see this new agreement as a unique opportunity for us to help shape the next chapter of Penn State Athletics while staying true to everything that makes the Nittany Lions
an iconic brand.”
In a video released by Penn State, Athletic Director Pat Kraft called the deal "more than a partnership. It's innovation, it's momentum, it's the future of college athletics." Kraft also said that the deal "sets a new industry standard."
What does that mean? That's one detail embedded in the news release.
The NIL component of the Penn State-adidas deal
The deal includes a substantial element for Penn State's NIL initiatives, including funding and marketing opportunites for athletes. According to the release, Penn State and adidas "will be prioritizing high-impact NIL agreements and brand marketing campaigns" for athletes in all 31 varsity sports.
Penn State noted that former Nittany Lions stars like football players Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter and women's volleyball player Micha Hancock are adidas athletes. Carter was part of the vdeo Penn State released to promote the contract.
"We are excited to partner with Penn State to equip all 800-plus Nittany Lion student-athletes with top-of-the-line products and industry-leading NIL opportunities," Chris McGuire, adidas vice president of sports marketing, North America, said in a statement. "They'll join adidas' robust roster of athlete partners, including Penn State alums Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter, who've seen firsthand our commitment to realizing their aspirations both on and off the field."
Penn State calls this a "bold new era"
Since becoming Penn State's athletic director in 2021, Kraft has overseen a significant transformation of the department. He negotiated a 15-year, $50 million deal for the naming rights to the field at Beaver Stadium. He signed contracts with a new media rights partner and a new ticketing partner, among others.
But this is Kraft's most consequential deal yet. It ends a partnership that dates to Penn State's entry into the Big Ten and makes the program a flagship of adidas' college partnerships.
“Penn State Athletics has been blessed with incredible partners throughout our history, but today, we step into a bold new era,” Kraft said in a statement. "From the field to the court, the mat to the pitch, this partnership goes far beyond uniforms, it is unlike anything else in the marketplace. adidas is making an unprecedented commitment to Penn State: delivering record investment in our department, groundbreaking NIL and marketing opportunities, and access to technology and innovation that no other program can match.
"This agreement sets a new industry standard, fueling championship performances, empowering our student-athletes to grow their personal brands, and creating unmatched platforms for them to shine on the national and global stage. Together, we’re building something that will transform what’s possible for Penn State Athletics and for every student-athlete who wears the Blue & White.”
Will Penn State's football uniforms change?
Adidas appeared to calm fears that it would make any substantial alterations to Penn State's uniform structure. One thing to watch, though, are potentially more alternative uniforms in the future.
