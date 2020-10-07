SI.com
Penn State Sees Strong Finish to 2021 Recruiting Class

Mark Wogenrich

Tyler Bowen, Penn State's tight ends coach and offensive recruiting coordinator, envisions a strong finish to Penn State's 2021 recruiting class, particularly when it begins showcasing the new offense this season.

Bowen on Wednesday agreed with head coach James Franklin's assessment that the 2021 recruiting cycle has been "odd" without in-home visits, camps and hosted visits on campus. Though Franklin said recently that Penn State hasn't "gotten it done" regarding 2021 recruiting, Bowen said the class features quality players and has a little room for more.

"It's definitely been an odd year for recruiting," Bowen said during a video call with reporters. "The big thing is, as a staff and what coach was saying, we’re not going to make any excuses for it, and I think we do have a chance to close strong. We still have a lot of our top targets on our board, and at the same time, if you look at this class, we are super excited about the talent we are bringing in."

Penn State expected its 2021 class, which has 13 current commitments, to be small because of the roster's few graduating seniors. The class includes receiver Liam Clifford, a brother of quarterback Sean Clifford who was named SI All-American's 'Freak of the Week' after his 300-yard receiving performance for St. Xavier High in Cincinnati.

"The guys we're bringing in, we really think will help bridge the gap and help take us to another level in recruiting," Bowen said. "Especially if we can finish off strong down the trail, which I believe we will."

For Penn State, the restarted season offers a potential recruiting benefit. Bowen said that the Lions are eager to unveil coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's offense not only to the 2021 commits but also to a few prospects who might be on the fence.

"It's a huge advantage for us to go out and showcase the system that we're running offensively," Bowen said. "Obviously, before that we were excited for our guys to get a chance to play, the guys who worked all offseason to have a chance for this season.

"But it definitely helps to be able to get on the field and showcase our offense for guys that maybe haven't made up their minds yet and also for our 2021 class."

Quick shots

Redshirt freshman receiver John Dunmore withdrew from school this semester for personal reasons, Penn State said in a statement. Dunmore, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was a 4-star prospect in the 2019 class.

Franklin said he was pleased that Pennsylvania's updated protocols regarding attendance at outdoor events will allow Penn State to host players' parents for games this season. "From day one, for me and [athletic director] Sandy Barbour, that's been our priority: How can we take care of the parents?" Franklin said.

