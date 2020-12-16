Penn State Signs Another Strong Class of Wide Receivers

Receiver Parker Washington has been Penn State's breakout freshman star of 2020, while classmate KeAndre Lambert-Smith has shined at times as well. They were part of a five-receiver 2020 recruiting class that was destined to make a quick impact.

The three receivers in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class could do the same. Liam Clifford, Lonnie White, Jr. and Harrison Wallace III highlight the top position group of this class and soon could be contributors.

"The class of wide receivers, I really like," Penn State coach James Franklin said. "They've all got good size, they're all 6-1 or taller, and are put together already. So we're excited about those three. And I know [Penn State baseball coach Rob] Cooper is excited, too."

Cooper joined Franklin on Wednesday, when the early signing period began, to welcome White, a 6-2 receiver/outfielder from Malvern Prep who will play both sports at Penn State. White is an exceptional athlete, a high-school quarterback who is a draftable baseball player, which is something to watch next year. He also is a skilled basketball player with a dunk game that rivals Wallace's.

"[Wallace] and Lonnie could have a dunk contest against each other that would be really exciting to watch," Franklin said.

Franklin called White "our version of Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders," a nod to two of the great football-baseball stars in history. But the coach also acknowledged the effort it will require to play both sports at Penn State, particularly since the football program will pay for his scholarship. White could miss significant developmental time in the spring while playing baseball.

"I said, 'Listen, I’m going to support you in whatever you want to do, but we’re going to talk about this,'" Franklin said. "This is hard to do. I want to make sure everybody understands what we're going to accomplish and how we're going to accomplish it together."

Wallace, from Alabama, is Penn State's most recent commit. He's a 6-1 receiver who initially was committed to Duke before switching to Penn State this month.

Wallace was a two-time team captain and MVP at Pike Road High, where he caught 27 passes as a senior. Franklin also made sure to mention some of Wallace's basketball gifts, which he showcased on social media. Andy Frank, Penn State's director of player personnel, called Wallace "explosive."

"One of the things that really got us excited about [Wallace] is, if you watch his basketball tapes, it's his dunks," Franklin said.

Clifford, meanwhile, might be the most familiar player in Penn State's class. He has attended Penn State camps since middle school, following older brother Sean to State College. In fact, Penn State's starting quarterback introduced his younger brother and best friend during Wednesday's Signing Day ceremony.

Clifford had a huge season at Cincinnati St. Xavier High, making 72 catches for 1,090 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was named the Ohio Division I offensive player of the year and helped St. Xavier to a state title.

Clifford also made Franklin proud in following his brother to Penn State, citing that as proof that their parents "felt so good about [their sons'] experience" at Penn State.

"I think that is telling," Franklin said.

