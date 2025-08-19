Penn State, Texas Lead AP Preseason All-America Team
Texas and Penn State are ranked first and second in the preseason AP Top 25, so it's no surprise that they put the most players on the preseason All-American Team. The Nittany Lions and Longhorns each have three players on the Associated Press preseason All-America first team, with Penn State getting four players recognized overall.
Running back Nicholas Singleton, offensive lineman Vega Ioane and defensive tackle Zane Durant were named to the AP first team. Running back Kaytron Allen was recognized as a second-team all-purpose player.
Texas and Penn State sit atop the preseason AP Top 25, separated by just five total points. Texas, the preseason No. 1, received 1,552 points in the first voting of the season, while Penn State received 1,547. Texas also edged Penn State in first-place balloting by just two votes, 25-23.
Meet Penn State's preseason All-Americans
Singleton has made multiple preseason All-America teams, including the Walter Camp, Sporting News, CBS, ESPN and The Athletic. He also is on preseason watch lists for the Maxwell and Walter Camp player-of-the-year awards, as well as for the Doak Walker Award.
Singleton has rushed for 2,912 yards and 32 touchdowns at Penn State, with eight career 100-yard games. The senior has scored multiple touchdowns in eight games as well. Singleton leads all returning FBS backs in career rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and all-purpose yards (4,673).
Ioane, Penn State's starting left guard, made the Walter Camp and Sporting News preseason All-America teams. He also is on preseason watch lists for the Lombardi and Outland trophies. Ioane, a redshirt junior, is a returning all-Big Ten lineman who has started 21 career games for the Nittany Lions.
Durant, a senior, is Penn State's most-recognized defensive player this preseason. He has made five preseason All-America teams and is on watch lists for the Bednarik, Bronko Nagurski, Lombardi and Outland trophies. Durant, a third-year starter, enters his fourth season with 17.5 career tackles for loss.
Allen, a senior, can join Singleton in breaking Penn State's career rushing record this season. The running back, a two-time all-Big Ten pick, has rushed for 2,877 career yards and 24 touchdowns. He ranks second behind in Singleton among active FBS backs in career rushing yards.
Penn State returns 20 players with starting experience from the winningest team in school history. The Nittany Lions went 13-3 last year, reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Penn State begins the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.