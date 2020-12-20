Penn State's Pat Freiermuth Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

WrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

Pat Freiermuth Declares for NFL Draft

After an injury-shortened season, Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth opts to enter 2021 NFL Draft.
Author:
Publish date:

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth could have left for the NFL after the 2019 season. He could have opted out of the abbreviated 2020 season.

In both cases, Freiermuth returned, only to have his third year at Penn State shortened by an injury. On Sunday, the Big Ten tight end of the year made the inevitable official: He will enter the 2021 NFL draft.

"It has been an absolute honor representing the Blue and White these past three seasons,” Freiermuth said in a statement. "When I received my offer from Penn State, I knew right away it was the place I wanted to be. Obviously, the way my career ended wasn’t what I wished for, needing season-ending surgery on my shoulder. Nittany Nation, I can promise you, I gave you everything I had."

Freiermuth caught his 16th career touchdown, a school record for tight ends, on Penn State's opening drive of the season, heralding a promising return. The following week against Ohio State, however, Freiermuth sustained a shoulder injury, through which he played for the next three games.

Coach James Franklin announced after the Iowa game that Freiermuth's season had ended. He underwent surgery the following week and has been on the sideline for Penn State's last two games.

Despite missing five games, Freiermuth still was named Big Ten tight end of the year. He caught 23 passes for 310 yards, tops among tight ends.

"We sincerely appreciate Pat’s contributions to our football program and Penn State University,” coach James Franklin said in a statement. “He is a person of high character who has perfectly exemplified our core values. From day one, Pat totally bought into our program and helped drive our culture forward. In the locker room, his actions were recognized by his teammates as he was a two-time captain."

Freiermuth is the first Penn State player to declare for the 2021 NFL draft.

Pat Freiermuth Cotton Bowl
Football

Penn State's Pat Freiermuth Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Jahan Dotson Illinois 2 PSU Athletics
Football

Penn State's Jahan Dotson: 'I Can Make Things Happen'

Penn State MSU
Football

Penn State Ends 2020 Season on Its Own Terms

Penn State Illinois tunnel PSU Athletics
Football

Penn State Opts Out of 2020 Bowl Game

Jahan Dotson Illinois
Football

Penn State 56, Illinois 21: What We Learned from the Lions' 4th Straight Win

Jaquan Brisker
Football

Four Nittany Lions Accept Senior Bowl Invites

Penn State MSU
Football

Penn State vs. Illinois Prediction: Football on Graduation Day!

James Franklin (PSU)
Football

Penn State Recalibrates its Approach to Pennsylvania Recruiting

James Franklin
Football

Penn State Signs Another Strong Class of Wide Receivers