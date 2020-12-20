Penn State's Pat Freiermuth Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth could have left for the NFL after the 2019 season. He could have opted out of the abbreviated 2020 season.

In both cases, Freiermuth returned, only to have his third year at Penn State shortened by an injury. On Sunday, the Big Ten tight end of the year made the inevitable official: He will enter the 2021 NFL draft.

"It has been an absolute honor representing the Blue and White these past three seasons,” Freiermuth said in a statement. "When I received my offer from Penn State, I knew right away it was the place I wanted to be. Obviously, the way my career ended wasn’t what I wished for, needing season-ending surgery on my shoulder. Nittany Nation, I can promise you, I gave you everything I had."

Freiermuth caught his 16th career touchdown, a school record for tight ends, on Penn State's opening drive of the season, heralding a promising return. The following week against Ohio State, however, Freiermuth sustained a shoulder injury, through which he played for the next three games.

Coach James Franklin announced after the Iowa game that Freiermuth's season had ended. He underwent surgery the following week and has been on the sideline for Penn State's last two games.

Despite missing five games, Freiermuth still was named Big Ten tight end of the year. He caught 23 passes for 310 yards, tops among tight ends.

"We sincerely appreciate Pat’s contributions to our football program and Penn State University,” coach James Franklin said in a statement. “He is a person of high character who has perfectly exemplified our core values. From day one, Pat totally bought into our program and helped drive our culture forward. In the locker room, his actions were recognized by his teammates as he was a two-time captain."

Freiermuth is the first Penn State player to declare for the 2021 NFL draft.