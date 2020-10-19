SI.com
Penn State vs. Indiana: What You Need to Know

Mark Wogenrich

For the first time in 10 months, it's game week for Penn State. The Lions visit Indiana on Saturday, opening what promises to be a fascinating Big Ten football season.

To get ready, here's what you need need to know about the matchup.

Penn State vs. Indiana

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

How to watch: FS1

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Betting Line: Penn State is a 6.5-point favorite.

In the Polls: Penn State is ranked No. 7 in the Amway Coaches Poll and No. 8 in the AP Top 25; Indiana received votes in both polls.

Series History: Penn State leads the series 22-1. The Lions have won six consecutive games.

Last Penn State win: Sean Clifford scored three touchdowns, leading the No. 9 Lions past No. 24 Indiana 34-27.

Last Indiana win: The Hoosiers scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to topple Penn State 44-24 for their first, and only, win in the series.

About the Lions: Penn State returns 15 starters from a team that went 11-2 and finished at No. 9 in the AP Top 25. Eight of those starters are on offense, including quarterback Sean Clifford, tight end Pat Freiermuth and four offensive linemen. Penn State named eight captains this week: Clifford, Freiermuth, center Michal Menet, defensive end Shaka Toney, safety Lamont Wade, linebacker Jesse Luketa, safety Jonathan Sutherland and punter/kicker Jordan Stout.

About the Hoosiers: Coach Tom Allen's team went 8-5 last season, falling to Tennessee in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is back after missing most of last season because of injuries. His return prompted Peyton Ramsey, who threw for 371 yards against Penn State last season, to transfer to Northwestern. The Hoosers also rely on a strong receiver corps, led by Whop Philyor and Try Tryfogle. Running back Stevie Scott, who has rushed for nearly 2,000 yards the past two seasons, adds another element to a potentially explosive offense.

