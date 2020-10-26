SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballHockeyBasketball
Search

First Look: Penn State vs. Ohio State

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State opened as an 8-point underdog to Ohio State for the Halloween showdown at Beaver Stadium, which lost some sheen following the Lions' overtime loss at Indiana.

The Lions left Indiana without much time to wallow in the loss.

"It's tremendously tough, but the rigorous training we go through, the amount of mental toughness that we endure throughout our time here, prepares us for it," safety Lamont Wade said.

Here's a first look at Saturday's game in State College, which will host ESPN College GameDay for the fifth consecutive year.

No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) at No. 18 Penn State (0-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC

Radio: Penn State Sports Network

Betting Line: Ohio State opened as an 8-point favorite

Series History: Ohio State leads 21-14

Last Meeting: Ohio State 28-17

About the Lions: Penn State has plenty of questions to answer, starting with its offense. The Lions scored on their opening drive of the season and totaled 488 yards but looked unsure with elements of the passing game. The offense also has to adjust without starting back Noah Cain, who was injured in the first quarter and on crutches in the second half. A once-deep position will face Ohio State without its top two returning backs in Cain and Journey Brown. Penn State also looks to tune a special teams group that missed three field goals (albeit one from 57 yards), mishandled two kicks and was called for an illegal hit on punt coverage. Then there's quarterback Sean Clifford, who kicked himself over two interceptions that led to 10 Indiana points.

About the Buckeyes: During the Fox Sports pregame show, Urban Meyer predicted that all 11 Buckeyes offensive starters would be drafted. Quarterback Justin Fields led a 52-point surge against Nebraska, completing 20 of 21 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. Fields also led the Buckeyes in rushing attempts (15), making Penn State's scouting work that much more difficult. Indiana's receivers made some exceptional plays on their game-tying drive in the fourth quarter, but they're not in Ohio State's class. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson are the top-liners, but watch for newcomer Jackson Smith-Njigba. And Ohio State's pass defense held Nebraska to 160 yards, another alarm signal for the Lions.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford: 'I Don't Want Anyone Else Taking This Loss'

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford offers a blunt self-assessment after his team's overtime loss to Indiana.

Mark Wogenrich

Excruciating Losses? James Franklin Has Had His Share at Penn State

Penn State's overtime loss to Indiana was just the latest in a series of agonizing games dating to 2014.

Mark Wogenrich

DraftKings to Refund Some Bets on Penn State-Indiana Game

DraftKings says it will refund some Penn State-Indiana bets after the controversial 2-point conversion in overtime.

Mark Wogenrich

What Went Wrong for Penn State? Plenty

Even before the controversial 2-point conversion, Penn State made a mess of its loss to Indiana.

Mark Wogenrich

by

thomasbrew

Indiana 36, Penn State 35: Rapid Reaction of a Stunning Game

Indiana beat Penn State on a breathtaking two-point conversion by quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Mark Wogenrich

by

Beensping

Penn State-Indiana Pregame Updates

Follow along as Penn State prepares to open the Big Ten football season at Indiana.

Mark Wogenrich

Prediction Time: How Will Penn State Confront Indiana?

Here are the top storylines and predictions for Saturday's Penn State-Indiana game.

Mark Wogenrich

Is 2020 the Year Penn State Makes the College Football Playoff?

Storylines, questions and predictions: We've got them for Penn State's 2020 football season.

Mark Wogenrich

Who Has the Quarterback Edge: Penn State or Indiana?

Quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Michael Penix Jr. will deliver different strengths when Penn State visits Indiana.

Mark Wogenrich

What Pat Chambers' Resignation Means for Penn State Basketball's Future

Penn State accepted Pat Chambers' resignation, abruptly altering the course of its men's basketball program. What happened, and what happens now?

Mark Wogenrich

by

JohnQLiberty