How to Watch Penn State Football During the 2021 Season

Penn State's 2021 football schedule includes a splashy Big Ten opener and a visit from Auburn in the first month alone.

Penn State's 2021 football schedule begins with a bang at Wisconsin, features road trips to Iowa and Ohio State and includes the first game against Villanova in 70 years.

Penn State kicks things off Sept. 4 at Wisconsin, where the weekend's marquee Big Ten matchup will be featured on Fox's Big Noon broadcast. The network's Big Noon Kickoff pregame show will originate from Madison as well.

The Lions host Ball State at 3:30 p.m. in their Sept. 11 home-opener at Beaver Stadium and will entertain Auburn on Sept. 18 for their first night game of the season.

Penn State's schedule includes six teams that played in bowl games last season and two conference champions.

Here's a look at Penn State's 2021 football schedule, including how to watch the games as their TV times are announced. All times are EST.

Penn State 2021 Football Schedule

Penn State at Wisconsin

When: Sept. 4 (Noon)

Where: Camp Randall Stadium

TV: Fox

Noteworthy: Penn State is opening the season against a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1994 (not counting last year's entirely Big Ten schedule).

Ball State at Penn State

When: Sept. 11 (3:30 p.m.)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FS1

Noteworthy: This is the first matchup between the teams; Ball State won the Mid-American Conference championship in 2020.

Auburn at Penn State

When: Sept. 18 (7:30 p.m.)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: ABC

Noteworthy: This is Auburn's first visit to Beaver Stadium. The teams split two previous bowl matchups.

Villanova at Penn State

When: Sept. 25 (Time TBA)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: TBA

Noteworthy: Penn State is playing Villanova for the first time since 1951. The Wildcats won 20-14 at Allentown (Pa.) High.

Indiana at Penn State

When: Oct. 2 (Time TBA)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: TBA

Noteworthy: Penn State is 11-1 at home vs. Indiana, having lost in OT in 2020.

Penn State at Iowa

When: Oct. 9 (Time TBA)

Where: Kinnick Stadium

TV: Fox or FS1

Noteworthy: Iowa snapped a six-game losing streak to the Lions last season.

Illinois at Penn State

When: Oct. 23 (Noon)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: TBA

Noteworthy: Penn State has won the last three games in the series by an average margin of 37.6 points. This is Penn State's 2021 Homecoming game.

Penn State at Ohio State

When: Oct. 30 (Time TBA)

Where: Ohio Stadium

TV: TBA

Noteworthy: The Lions have lost eight of their last 10 games in Columbus.

Penn State at Maryland

When: Nov. 6 (Time TBA)

Where: Maryland Stadium

TV: TBA

Noteworthy: Penn State is 14-1 at Maryland.

Michigan at Penn State

When: Nov. 13 (Time TBA)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: TBA

Noteworthy: Penn State has won its last two at home vs. Michigan.

Rutgers at Penn State

When: Nov. 20 (Time TBA)

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: TBA

Noteworthy: Penn State has a 14-game win streak vs. Rutgers.

Penn State at Michigan State

When: Nov. 27 (Time TBA)

Where: Spartan Stadium

TV: TBA

Noteworthy: The teams are even with 17-17-1 records.

