Who's Faster? Micah Parsons or Jayson Oweh? Penn State's James Franklin Dishes

James Franklin discussed the NFL draft prospects of a few former Lions and a family reunion in an NFL Network interview.

Apparently, former Penn State defensive standouts Micah Parsons and Jayson Oweh called coach James Franklin recently with a question: Who's going to run a faster 40-yard dash at their upcoming Pro Day?

"I said Jayson, and Micah wasn't very happy about that," Franklin told NFL Network's Kim Jones on Friday. "I think both of them are going to open a bunch of eyes."

Franklin discussed Parsons, Oweh, tight end Pat Freiermuth and a surprise family reunion during the interview, which definitely is worth the watch. Some highlights:

On Micah Parsons

"I'm really proud of him, and I think he's got a chance to be a difference-maker [in the NFL] at the linebacker position," Franklin said. "I watched the Super Bowl, and there was a linebacker [Tampa Bay's Devin White] who had a great game, and he really reminded me of what Micah can do at the next level."

On Jayson Oweh

"Jayson's going to be an interesting one," Franklin said. "There's going to be a lot of discussions about Jayson. The exciting thing about Jayson is, football is still very new to him. [He] really was a high school basketball player who kind of blew up his senior year in the recruiting process. He came here and just dramatically kept getting better. Really invested in the weight room.

"Everybody is going to talk about his ability to rush the passer, and this season maybe not having as much production there. But one of the things I talked to Jayson about is, people that really know football and really study football, you watch how he played every play this year against the run, he's a very, very complete football player with a huge upside."

On Pat Freiermuth

"He's the total package," Franklin said. "He's a culture driver in your locker room and was unbelievably productive for us. You know, he played this year when a lot of people were telling him to opt out when the Big Ten canceled the season. He didn't want to do that. He's a total team guy. He got an injury and played with an injury this year as well. So it just tells you the type of young man he is and the type of character he has."

Watch until the end, as Franklin shares some good news regarding his family.

