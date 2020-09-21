Penn State's James Franklin Named to Dodd Trophy Watch List

Big Ten and Penn State football are back, meaning watch lists are relevant again. And Penn State's James Franklin has landed on one.

Franklin is among 18 coaches named to the watch list for 2020 Dodd Trophy, which recognizes the nation's top college football coach. The award is named for Bobby Dodd and rewards "scholarship, leadership and integrity" as well as football success.

Five Big Ten coaches are on the 2020 watch list: Franklin, Ohio State's Ryan Day, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, Minnesota's P.J. Fleck and Wisconsin's Paul Chryst. Franklin, entering his seventh season at Penn State and 10th overall as a head coach, is a preseason nominee for the Dodd Trophy for the fourth consecutive year.

As Penn State prepares for its Oct. 24 opener against Indiana, here's a refresher on the team's other preseason awards nominees. Former linebacker Micah Parsons (who Franklin is courting to return) was nominated for multiple awards, including the Bednarik Award as the nation's top defender.

Biletnikoff Award (top pass-catcher): Pat Freiermuth

Doak Walker Award (top running back): Journey Brown, Noah Cain

Hornung Award (most versatile player): Journey Brown

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top quarterback): Sean Clifford

Lou Groza Award (top kicker): Jake Pinegar

Mackey Award (top tight end): Pat Freiermuth

Manning Award (top quarterback): Sean Clifford

Maxwell Award (top player): Journey Brown

Nagurski Trophy (top defensive player): Shaka Toney

O'Brien Award (top quarterback): Sean Clifford

Thorpe Award (top defensive back): Lamont Wade

Wuerffel Trophy (top quarterback): Sean Clifford

