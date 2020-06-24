AllPennState
Top Stories
Wrestling
Basketball
Football

James Franklin to Coach 2020 Season Apart from His Family

Mark Wogenrich

Among his program's four core values, Penn State coach James Franklin quite often references "sacrifice." Should there be a college football season this fall, Franklin and his family will make one.

Franklin told Bryant Gumbel on HBO Real Sports that his wife Fumi and daughters, Shola and Addison, will live temporarily at the family's Florida home while Franklin coaches Penn State. They're doing so to protect Addison, their youngest daughter who has Sickle cell disease, from being exposed to the novel coronavirus.

"There was was a lot of tears, a lot of emotion having this conversation," Franklin said on the program, which aired Tuesday. "So a lot of heartache over it."

In an interview with SI.com earlier this spring, Franklin discussed how his family approached quarantine during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because Sickle cell disease compromises immune systems, Franklin and his family were extremely cautious about exposing Addison, who turned 12 in March, to the virus.

The family spent time in Colorado in March, sequestering away from the initial Pennsylvania outbreak. Upon returning to State College, Franklin said the family did not leave their property for more than a month.

"Because of my daughter's illness, we've been on lockdown from the beginning," Franklin said this spring. "It's not something we've messed around with at all. We've been on total lockdown."

That lockdown will continue through the season, should there be one. The episode of Real Sports covered the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice through the prism of sports, and college football was an important topic.

Franklin said that "a number of players" chose not to return to Penn State for voluntary workouts, which began June 15. Franklin did not say how many players chose not to return.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told Gumbel that the conference plans to start the football season on time, though "there's so many moving parts, this is a fluid situation."

And Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said that he's hopeful distancing requirements in Ohio will be relaxed enough for the team to host 40,000 to 50,000 fans for home football games.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Penn State's Jaquan Brisker trains with Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald trains gives a speed-rush lesson to Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Implores Students to Wear Masks When They Return

Penn State students could face grade reductions or disciplinary action for not wearing masks, officials say.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Nittany Lion Inn to Remain Closed this Fall

Penn State's popular Nittany Lion Inn will be repurposed to house COVID-19 students and staff this fall.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State President: Expect 'Highly Restricted' Football Crowds This Fall

President Eric Barron said Penn State doesn't want to 'reset the COVID clock' with big crowds at Beaver Stadium.

Mark Wogenrich

PJ Mustipher joins Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition

Mustipher, a defensive tackle, is Penn State's third student-athlete on the coalition.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Enters Phase II of Voluntary Workouts for Student-Athletes

Penn State Enters Phase II of Voluntary Workouts for Student-Athletes

Mark Wogenrich

Micah Parsons, Heisman Candidate? 'The Door Is Definitely Open'

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons plans to go 'outside my comfort zone' to improve in 2020.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss and Penn State football news this week? We've got you linked.

Mark Wogenrich

Watch: Penn State Recruit Christian Veilleux Earns Elite 11 Invite

Check out film of Penn State quarterback recruit Christian Veilleux, who is among 20 finalists at this year's Elite 11 quarterback finals.

Mark Wogenrich

Who should Penn State play in future non-conference games?

Virginia Tech, Auburn and West Virginia are on Penn State's future schedules. So who's next?

Mark Wogenrich