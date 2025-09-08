Penn State's James Franklin Wants His Offensive Stars to 'Let it Rip'
Following Penn State's Week 2 win over FIU, quarterback Drew Allar graded his game critically. He found himself "overthinking," particularly in a first half when he went 12-for-21 for 97 yards. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin saw something similar in running back Nicholas Singleton and offered advice to his two offensive stars.
"I think they’re overthinking some things and trying to play perfect rather than just letting it rip," Franklin said.
Allar and Singleton played uneven games against the Panthers, which they readily accepted afterward at Beaver Stadium. Allar in particular harshly hudged a first-half incompletion to Singleton on a bubble screen that likely would have converted a third down. He had made the throw consistently in practice, and missing it got into his head.
"I caught myself just overthinking a couple times and not just going out there and playing," Allar said after the game. "We had the bubble to Nick that I just completely missed on third down. I’m just overthinking it. In reality, I made that throw all week in practice, so it’s just going out there and shutting my brain and going out and playing. As frustrating as it is, I know it’s really easily correctable."
Same goes for Singleton. The fourth-year running back rushed for 76 yards on 13 carries against FIU, averaging 5.8 per run, but hasn't shown the explosion for which he's known. Singleton's longest run this season is 16 yards and he has just two carries over 10, which ranks him near the bottom of the Big Ten.
Meanwhile, Kaytron Allen already has five carries of 10+ yards and went 67 yards vs. FIU for the longest run of his career. Franklin and Singleton discussed that topic Sunday, as did Franklin and running backs coach Stan Drayton. The consensus was similar: Singleton, like Allar, needs to play more freely.
"A little bit like Drew, I think he was thinking too much," Franklin said of Singleton. "... I think he's trying to play perfect. He's such a good kid and he's so coachable and he's trying to do all the things that are asked from him. But that's not what Saturdays are for. Saturday is just, go play, let it rip."
RELATED: Penn State is conducting an early beta test. The results are uneven
Waiting for Nicholas Singleton to break loose
Singleton, like Allar, entered the season with a mountain of expectation for now and the future. He made multiple All-America teams and is the second-ranked back in the 2026 NFL Draft according to multiple ESPN analysts.
But his first two games have been a collection of almosts. Singleton rushed for just 19 yards in the opener vs. Nevada, with a long run of six. He popped a 16-yard gain against FIU but has appeared to miss opportunities for longer runs. Singleton did connect for a 22-yard catch-and-run vs. Nevada in the opener but still hasn't broken loose a big one.
Last season, Singleton rushed for 233 yards in Penn State's opening two games vs. West Virginia and Bowling Green. That included three carries of 40+ yards.
"He's getting coached in some areas that I think are going to be important for his growth, and I see him getting better," Franklin said of Singleton. "... I do see him really getting better in a lot of areas. But I do think on Saturdays, like we discussed with Drew, I think they're overthinking some things and trying to play perfect rather than just letting it rip."
'I think he got frustrated with himself a few times, and it lingered'
Allar's first-half body language (helmet-tapping, jersey-grabbing, slow-pace walking) suggested his frustration against the Panthers. Franklin said he noticed.
"I think a couple times that has happened, where you miss a really easy throw that he makes 99.9 percent of the time, and that frustrates you," Franklin said. "Andif you're not careful, that will linger. So I thought that happened early in the game. I think he got frustrated with himself a few times, and it lingered."
Allar reset himself at halftime, leading the Nittany Lions on two scoring drives to begin the third quarter. His best moment was a 42-yard touchdown pass to Devonte Ross, in which he threw a deep ball rather than floating it and trusted Ross to make the contested catch.
Allar played a bit more freely in the second half, completing seven of 12 passes for 103 yards and the touchdown. However he finished on a frustrating note, throwing three straight incompletions to end his day. His final pass was a 3rd-and-10 attempt to Singleton that fell incomplete.
"I think what happens is, when you've got people that have invested the amount that a guy like Drew and most of our team have invested, that's easier said than done, to move on to the next play and not get frustrated and upset with yourself," Franklin said. "But that's why it's such an important trait to learn.
"... You've got to make sure you're maximizing it. The only way to maximize it is to be present. You can't live in the past. You can't live in the future. You must be present."