Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Penn State's Jordan Stout Named Big Ten Punter of the Year
    Publish date:

    Penn State's Jordan Stout Named Big Ten Punter of the Year

    Twelve Lions win defense and special teams honors; Brisker, Ebiketie named to the first team.
    Author:

    Twelve Lions win defense and special teams honors; Brisker, Ebiketie named to the first team.

    Penn State's Jordan Stout was named the Big Ten punter of the year after delivering one of the finest seasons in school history.

    Stout was among 12 Lions who earned all-conference awards for defense and special teams Tuesday. Safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie won first-team honors. The offensive awards will be announced Wednesday.

    Stout is the first Penn State player to be named Big Ten punter of the year. He set school records for single-season punting average (46.55 yards this season) and career average (44.81).

    This season, Stout averaged 50 yards or better in five games, and 25 of his 62 punts went 50 yards or longer. He landed 34 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, including six each against Illinois and Rutgers.

    A finalist for the Ray Guy Award, Stout leads the country in average hang time (4.36 seconds) and overall grade (93.1), according to Pro Football Focus.

    Stout is the first Penn State specialist to win a Big Ten player-of-the-year award since Saquon Barkley was named the top return specialist in 2017.

    Here are Penn State's all-conference defensive players, as voted on by the coaches and media.

    First Team

    Coaches

    • Safety Jaquan Brisker
    • Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie

    Media

    • Safety Jaquan Brisker
    • Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie

    Second Team

    Coaches

    Read More

    • Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher
    • Linebacker Ellis Brooks

    Third Team

    Coaches

    • Linebacker Brandon Smith
    • Safety Ji'Ayir Brown
    • Cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

    Media

    • Defensive end Jesse Luketa

    Honorable mention (coaches): Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, end Jesse Luketa.

    Honorable mention (media): Linebacker Ellis Brooks, safety Ji'Ayir Brown, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, linebacker Curtis Jacobs, tackle PJ Mustipher, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., linebacker Brandon Smith.

    Third-team return specialist (coaches): Jahan Dotson

    Sportsmanship award: Sean Clifford

    Michigan State's Mel Tucker was named the Big Ten coach of the year. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is the defensive player of the year.

    Read more

    Defensive coordinator Brent Pry leaves Penn State to become Virginia Tech's head coach

    Candidates to become Penn State's next defensive coordinator

    James Franklin details his recruiting priorities before Signing Day

    Jordan Stout punting
    Football

    Penn State's Jordan Stout Named Big Ten Punter of the Year

    48 seconds ago
    Beaver Stadium 2021
    Football

    Potential Candidates to Become Penn State's Next Defensive Coordinator

    52 minutes ago
    Brent Pry
    Football

    Virginia Tech Hires Penn State's Brent Pry as Head Coach

    2 hours ago
    James Franklin Rutgers
    Football

    Tracking Penn State's Offseason Moves

    6 hours ago
    James Franklin pregame
    Football

    James Franklin Details Penn State's Recruiting Priorities Before Signing Day

    4 hours ago
    Sean Clifford Michigan State
    Football

    Penn State Bowl Projections: New York, Las Vegas or Nashville?

    Nov 29, 2021
    James Franklin Michigan State
    Football

    For Penn State, 2021 Was a Missed Opportunity

    Nov 27, 2021
    Clifford sack
    Football

    Michigan State 30, Penn State 27: Rapid Reaction to a Wild Ride

    Nov 27, 2021