Penn State's Jordan Stout Named Big Ten Punter of the Year

Penn State's Jordan Stout was named the Big Ten punter of the year after delivering one of the finest seasons in school history.

Stout was among 12 Lions who earned all-conference awards for defense and special teams Tuesday. Safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie won first-team honors. The offensive awards will be announced Wednesday.

Stout is the first Penn State player to be named Big Ten punter of the year. He set school records for single-season punting average (46.55 yards this season) and career average (44.81).

This season, Stout averaged 50 yards or better in five games, and 25 of his 62 punts went 50 yards or longer. He landed 34 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, including six each against Illinois and Rutgers.

A finalist for the Ray Guy Award, Stout leads the country in average hang time (4.36 seconds) and overall grade (93.1), according to Pro Football Focus.

Stout is the first Penn State specialist to win a Big Ten player-of-the-year award since Saquon Barkley was named the top return specialist in 2017.

Here are Penn State's all-conference defensive players, as voted on by the coaches and media.

First Team

Coaches

Safety Jaquan Brisker

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie

Media

Safety Jaquan Brisker

Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie

Second Team

Coaches

Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

Linebacker Ellis Brooks

Third Team

Coaches

Linebacker Brandon Smith

Safety Ji'Ayir Brown

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Media

Defensive end Jesse Luketa

Honorable mention (coaches): Cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, end Jesse Luketa.

Honorable mention (media): Linebacker Ellis Brooks, safety Ji'Ayir Brown, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, linebacker Curtis Jacobs, tackle PJ Mustipher, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., linebacker Brandon Smith.

Third-team return specialist (coaches): Jahan Dotson

Sportsmanship award: Sean Clifford

Michigan State's Mel Tucker was named the Big Ten coach of the year. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson is the defensive player of the year.

