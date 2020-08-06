Micah Parsons Says He Will Opt Out of 2020 Season

Micah Parsons, Penn State's All-American linebacker, made it official Thursday. He is opting out of the 2020 season and will enter the 2021 NFL draft..

Parsons announced his decision on Instagram.

Parsons said he will graduate in December, fulfilling a promise to Penn State coach James Franklin and his family.

"My opportunity has finally arrived," Parsons said in the video, produced by Pennlive. "As I considered all my options for the 2020 season, I decided I need to make a choice, not for myself but for my son and those dearest to me. While I felt safe with the health and safety standards as we returned to Penn State for workouts, the potential risk to the health and well being of my son far outweighed my urge to play football this season."

Parsons further thanked "Nittany Nation" for taking a chance on a "kid from Harrisburg" who would become the Big Ten linebacker of the year in 2019.

He also thanked Franklin, defensive coordinator Brent Pry and the staff. "Without you, I would not be where I am today. You have allowed me to grow into the young man I have always wanted to be."

Parsons was set to become the face of Penn State football this season, similar to how Saquon Barkley fronted the team in 2017. Defensive coordinator Brent Pry said he intended to get Parsons more involved on defense, particularly in the pass rush, and special teams coordinator Joe Lorig lobbied for Parsons as a kickoff returner

In fact, Penn State listed Parsons among its top returners on the spring depth chart.

"Coach Franklin and I have had many conversations about Micah running the ball, getting the ball in his hands," Lorig said this spring. "Obviously he was effective at that in high school, and we're certainly not afraid to do that."

"Everything that you put in the air, you speak into existence," Parsons said this spring. "Last year I wrote down my goals, and most of my goals came true. This year I'm going to write down my goals, and they're going to come true."