Penn State's Next Step: Fixing Its Flaws After Win at Purdue

If not for Sean Clifford's poise, Mitchell Tinsley's tackle-breaking and Purdue's inability to run clock, Penn State might be watching game film rather glumly this week.

The Lions rallied from a pair of fourth-quarter deficits, overcame Clifford's pick-6 and scored in the final minute to edge Purdue 35-31 in their Big Ten opener. Now they have plenty of film to study and correct before Saturday's home-opener against Ohio.

Here are some of the pivot points.

Exercising the run game

Penn State coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich insisted on establishing the run early against Purdue. The Lions' run-pass play mix was 12-3 in the first quarter, and by the first play of the second quarter, all four scholarship running backs had touched the ball.

That insistence came with mixed results. Penn State did not top 100 yards rushing (finishing with 98). averaged just 3.1 per carry and had one carry longer than 10 yards. In the third quarter, Penn State ran for a net 6 yards.

Yet freshmen Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for 18 carries, signaling that Franklin is serious about leaning on his first-year backs. Still, the rotation with starter Keyvone Lee likely will continue.

After the game, Franklin told reporters that Penn State will approach the Ohio game with "a very similar philosophy." Asked whether that philosophy restricts any single back from getting into a rhythm, Franklin responded, "If we thought that would prevent it, we wouldn't do it."

Penn State running back Keyvone Lee rushed nine times for 30 yards and caught the game-winning touchdown pass against Purdue. Alex Martin/USA Today Sports

How Did Penn State's Offensive Line Perform Against Purdue?

With two first-time starters and a veteran right tackle, the offensive line had its moments against the Boilermakers. It protected Clifford relatively well, ceding one sack against a defense that often dropped seven into coverage.

But as with last season, the line didn't give its backs much lead room. According to The Athletic, Penn State's backs averaged less than a yard before contact. That the run game finished with just 9 yards lost is admirable.

Bryce Effner replaced right tackle Caedan Wallace, the team's most experienced returning lineman, late in the fourth quarter. Effner was on the field for the final series, an indication that line coach Phil Trautwein is willing to replace even his most seasoned linemen.

Franklin said that the line "battled" but didn't give the backs enough room to operate. The Lions will try again against Ohio.

What to Make of the Defensive Front Seven?

Penn State's secondary drew all the focus against Purdue, which threw 60 times. According to an updated box score released Saturday, the Lions broke up a school-record 16 passes, with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. getting a school-record six of them. The best line pressure came from defensive end Chop Robinson, whose pass rush forced an incompletion on the final play.

It's difficult to grade a defensive line that saw just 22 run plays and didn't have time to generate much rush against quarterback Aidan O'Connell's quick release. That will change against Auburn on Sept. 17.

The Tigers return one of the nation's better offensive lines and a power back in Tank Bigsby, who rushed for 102 yards and two scores against the Lions last year. Tackles PJ Mustipher and Hakeem Beamon will test their physical games much more against Auburn.

Further, Auburn likely will press the Lions to play more three-linebacker sets. That group was inconsistent against Purdue. Curtis Jacobs made six tackles and briefly left the game after knocking helmets with teammate Jonathan Sutherland before returning.

Sutherland and middle linebacker Tyler Elsdon are physical players who might fare better against a run-oriented offense like Auburn's. In addition, fans might get to see freshman linebacker Abdul Carter for more than one play. Carter was ejected for targeting, a call Franklin questioned.

"I don't think there was any malicious intent there; he was just trying to stop the ballcarrier," Franklin said. "He'll learn from it, and we'll coach off it."

Eliminate Those Dropped Passes

Penn State's pass game carried its 2021 issue with drops into this season. The offense had five drops, several of which halted promising series.

Franklin and receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield have made this chronic point: Drops stall drives. "We've got to make more plays," Franklin said.

When they did catch the ball, the Lions mustered some action. The offense delivered 193 yards gained after the catch, 56 of which Brenton Strange covered on his first-half touchdown. And without Tinsley's broken tackle on a fourth-quarter big play, the Lions might have been forced to settle for a game-tying field-goal attempt.

Penn State's receivers and tight ends are doing good things with the ball. They just have to secure the catch.

Penn State receiver Mitchell Tinsley celebrates his second-quarter touchdown reception in the Lions' 35-31 win over Purdue. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today Sports

