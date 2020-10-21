SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

Penn State's Offense Ready to 'Strike First and Strike Fast'

Mark Wogenrich

Kirk Ciarrocca debuts Saturday as Penn State's offensive coordinator with a catchphrase he imported from Minnesota, one that won't be hindered by an unconventional preseason.

"We are going to strike first and strike fast," Ciarrocca said recently. "That's what I want everyone to say when you see our offense."

But is that a realistic expectation for an offense introducing itself Saturday at Indiana in its Big Ten season opener? Quarterback Sean Clifford and his teammates answered that question assuredly this week.

"I feel extremely confident and ready to go," Clifford said. "I think that a lot of the guys on the offense would agree with me."

Penn State's offense is the great unknown this season, full of promise and expectation but still untested. Yet the Lions plan to make good on Ciarrocca's promise to "strike first and strike fast," something both Penn State and Minnesota, where Ciarrocca worked last season, did with some success.

The Gophers ranked 10th in the FBS last season in first-quarter scoring, averaging 9.2 points. Penn State wasn't far behind at 8.7.

But this is a new situation, in which Penn State and Ciarrocca primarily worked remotely until late August. Despite that, Clifford said that he hasn't felt more prepared because of the surfeit of mental reps he took even before begining training camp.

In fact, Clifford and center Michal Menet said they felt like Penn State held two training camps (or just one long one) over the past two months considering their walkthroughs, meeting time and actual practice.

"I think it's going to be completely fine," Clifford said. "You know, I'm a big believer in taking mental reps and visualization as [being] a key driving force in my performance on a Saturday. I've grown dramatically in that field. And for me, I've taken more reps now mentally than I probably have in my whole life, especially for this game."

Penn State's defensive players have noticed that preparation carrying into execution at practice. Defensive end Shaka Toney said the offense has been precise and quick, adding that "there's not a whole lot of lollygagging" associated with it.

"Things are done exactly the way they are supposed to be," Toney said. "And the thing I love about coach Ciarrocca is the demand he has for excellence."

Menet expects some wrinkles that will require ironing but predicted that Penn State won't need much time to do that. "I think we'll be able to hit the ground running with this offense for sure."

Clifford confidently used the same terminology ahead of the opener.

"I'm fully prepared to hit the ground running and I know this offense is also fully prepared to hit the ground running," Clifford said. "So I don't see a hiccup coming. I don't see anything like that."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

North Allegheny Standout Khalil Dinkins Commits to Penn State

North Allegheny receiver Khalil Dinkins, who recently scored 4 touchdowns in one game, has committed to Penn State's 2021 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

Scouting Indiana: Five Questions with SI's HoosiersNow

What's the mood at Indiana ahead of Saturday's season-opener? We check in with Tom Brew of SI's Indiana channel to find out.

Mark Wogenrich

Journey Brown's Next Journey

Penn State running back Journey Brown has supported his teammates unequivocally the past three years. Now, it's their turn.

Mark Wogenrich

The James Franklin Press Conference Recap

Penn State coach James Franklin discussed COVID-19 precautions, running backs and Indiana during his weekly press conference.

Mark Wogenrich

Meet Jonathan Sutherland, Who Will Wear Penn State's First Jersey No. 0

Jonathan Sutherland is ‘the ultimate example of what our program is all about.’ Penn State coach James Franklin said.

Mark Wogenrich

Big Ten Football Season Poses 'Real Challenge,' Pennsylvania Health Secretary Says

Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health, called Penn State's season-opener at Indiana a "real challenge."

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Running Back Journey Brown Could Miss 2020 Season

Running back Journey Brown, Penn State's breakout star of the Cotton Bowl, is being treated for an undisclosed medical condition.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State vs. Indiana: What You Need to Know

Penn State visits Indiana on Saturday for the 2020 Big Ten opener. Here's everything you need to know about the game.

Mark Wogenrich

Under the Radar: Five Penn State Players to Watch in 2020

Penn State coach James Franklin loves the roster depth he has built for 2020. Here are five players to watch from that list.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked with the Penn State Week in Review.

Mark Wogenrich