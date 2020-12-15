Penn State's Pat Freiermuth Named Big Ten's Top Tight End

Six Penn State players were named to the all-Big Ten Offense, with Pat Freiermuth earning first-team honors.

Though he played just four games, Penn State's Pat Freiermuth made a huge impact on the Big Ten, earning the conference's award as the top tight end.

Freiermuth was named the Big Ten's Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year, an impressive achievement for the player who underwent season-ending surgery last month. Freiermuth caught a pass in 29 consecutive games and broke Penn State's touchdown record for tight ends (16).

Despite missing four games, Freiermuth still led Big Ten tight ends in receiving yards (310) and had 23 catches. His 77.5 receiving yards per game ranks No. 1 among Big Ten tight ends and third nationally.

Freiermuth catch streak dates to 2018 and ranks second in the nation. He finished his career with 1,185 yards receiving, ranking 26th in Penn State history.

Penn State placed six players on the all-Big Ten offense, with Freiermuth the lone first-team selection. Four offensive linemen were recognized.

Conference coaches named Will Fries as a second-team tackle, though Fries has started the past five games at right guard.

Left guard Mike Miranda was named second-team, while receiver Jahan Dotson and center Michal Menet were named to the third team. Left tackle Rasheed Walker earned honorable mention.

Big Ten media named Freiermuth to the second team along with Miranda. Left tackle Rasheed Walker joined Menet and Dotson on the media's third team.

