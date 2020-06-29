Penn State's Return Process Continues with Soccer, Volleyball Teams

Penn State announced that three more teams will return to campus Monday for voluntary workouts, starting Phase III of its summer workout plan.

The men and women's soccer teams and the women's volleyball team will join athletes who have been returning to Penn State since June 8. Football players began voluntary workouts June 15 and will enter Week 3 on Monday. The men and women's volleyball teams began returning June 22, along with members of the football coaching staff.

That same day, athletes from the men and women's soccer teams and the women's volleyball team will eligible to return to begin the quarantine process before starting workouts. Penn State has said that student-athletes who pass medical testing and go through the quarantine process can resume workouts.

Penn State has not announced the results of any COVID-19 testing conducted on athletes.

"We are very confident in our plan and will continue to keep the health, safety and well being of our students, coaches, staff and community as our top priority," Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. "Our outstanding sports performance group worked with medical experts at both the University, conference and national level, as well as University leadership to develop an extensive return to campus plan for our student-athletes, staff and facilities."

This week, several Penn State football players described the process of going through voluntary workouts at Holuba Hall. Kicker Jake Pinegar said the workouts involve small groups and frequent cleanings.

Penn State President Eric Barron said in a virtual town hall with students that resumption of workouts does not necessarily mean that fall sports have been approved to be conducted.

"That's a message on our concern that, should we be able to return to the field of play, our athletes are physically fit, have had the appropriate nutrition and we're not putting them at risk because of a last-minute decision," Barron said.

