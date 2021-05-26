Alex Bacchetta, the Nation's Top-Ranked Punter, Commits to Penn State

Penn State is bringing in another top specialist in 2022, as Georgia's Alex Bacchetta announces his commitment.

Penn State landed a highly ranked specialist for the second straight recruiting class, as Alex Bacchetta of Georgia announced his commitment Tuesday.

Bacchetta is the nation's No. 1 punter and No. 7 placekicker, according to Kohl's Kicking, which is one of the leading developmental camps for specialists. Kohl's raved about Bacchetta in its scouting report.

"His frame and leg speed separates him from the rest of his peers. The ball jumps off his foot," Bacchetta's bio on Kohl's site states. "He had an impressive showing in both kicking and punting. Bacchetta's punting should only get better as he continues to master his drop and rhythm. Bacchetta is currently more mature athletically and just stronger than others his age in both kicking and punting. Bacchetta's 'A' ball is better than anyone else in the 2022 class at this point."

Bacchetta, who attends the Westminster School in Atlanta, is an important addition to Penn State's special teams. Since the Lions will lose punter Jordan Stout after this season. Bacchetta could step into the starting role as a freshman in 2022.

Penn State has had success recruiting punters from the Westminster School, which also produced former Lions punter Blake Gillikin.

Bacchetta will arrive a year after Pennsylvania kicker Sander Sahaydak joins the roster. Sahaydak, from Bethlehem's Liberty High School, is the nation's No. 8 kicker for the 2021 recruiting class, according to Kohl's. The site said Sahaydak has "special leg speed" and "all the tools to be a great player."

"His ability to hit field goals from 55-65 yards away makes him different than others in his class," Kohl's writes of Sayahdak.

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class now stands at 11 commitments. It is ranked sixth nationally, according to 247Sports, and seventh by Rivals.

