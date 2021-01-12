Report: Alabama to Hire Bill O'Brien as Offensive Coordinator

Bill O'Brien, who began his head-coaching career at Penn State, is poised to return to college football at Alabama.

Bill O'Brien is poised to return to college football at Alabama, according to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

O'Brien could be named Alabama's new offensive coordinator within a few days, Feldman reported during the College Football Playoff championship game between the Tide and Ohio State.

It's a fascinating move for both O'Brien and Alabama, whose paths would seem unlikely to converge. But Alabama needs a coordinator after Steve Sarkisian leaves to take over at Texas, and O'Brien is job-hunting after being fired from the Houston Texans during his seventh season.

O'Brien cut his teeth in college football, working on offenses at Brown, Georgia Tech, Maryland and Duke before taking a leap to become an offensive assistant with the New England Patriots in 2007. He eventually became offensive coordinator, coaching in Super Bowl XLVI while beginning his tenure at Penn State in 2012.

During his two seasons at Penn State, O'Brien curated teams that averaged 28.9 points per game. He turned Matt McGloin, a former walk-on, into the first Penn State quarterback to start an NFL game since Kerry Collins. And he helped players like Allen Robinson, Donovan Smith and Jesse James become NFL draft picks.

It's somewhat surprising to see O'Brien pursue a college job, particularly considering the number of NFL openings. While at Penn State, though, O'Brien built the offense himself, serving as his own coordinator and calling his own plays, and made clear that he considered it his specialty.

The Texans named O'Brien their general manager in early 2020, awarding him control over the roster. Among his first moves was to trade All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins for draft picks. After the Texans started the season 0-4, O'Brien was fired in early October.

One question for his college return: How much does O'Brien want to return to recruiting? Recruiting for Alabama certainly is a different proposition than for Penn State in the immediate post-Paterno era with NCAA sanctions looming.

But O'Brien sees himself as a coach with adroit player-development skills, which certainly will be useful at Alabama.

"I think there's no question that you can develop young players," O'Brien said on his first Signing Day in 2012. "We've developed a lot of young players in the NFL. There's no question that you can develop a 17‑year‑old guy that comes in at any position, through coaching, hard work, weight room activity. There's absolutely no question about that, that there's a chance for guys to get better every day when they come in here through hard work and listening to their coaches."

And all those 5-star players on Alabama's roster? O'Brien's got no time for that.

"I could care less about player rankings," O'Brien said in 2012, as he prepared for the Super Bowl. "... I'm not sure who does the rankings. All I know is that I'm a part of a football team right now with the New England Patriots that if you went up and down our roster you would find guys highly ranked coming out of high school and plenty of guys not ranked at all coming out of high school. All I care about is our staff, our players, what they feel about the guys that are coming in here to help us win games. That to me is the most important thing."



Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.