The Penn State 2020 Report Card

Penn State flailed and flourished in 2020, a season that began down and ended up. Here are the final grades.

In a conventional year, a sub-.500 record (Penn State's first since 2004) would grade out quite harshly. But this season needs to be viewed in a larger context.

Yes, Penn State lost its first five games (shockingly so against Nebraska and Maryland) but reset itself to win its last four, albeit against teams with losing records. Penn State could have pursued a .500 record via a bowl game, perhaps for some measure of historical posterity, but chose instead to allow the season to rest.

So grading Penn State's 2020 season comes with some caveats. Still, the Lions also should be evaluated for what the did on the field.

That said, let's get started.

OFFENSE

Penn State finished second to Ohio State in the Big Ten total offense (430 yards per game) and fourth in scoring and passing offense. It was a top-ten team nationally in time of possession and plays per game. It also committed 17 turnovers (15 by quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Will Levis) and ranked 12th in the conference in red-zone touchdowns.

Clearly, installing coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's new offense during a virtual offseason brought stumbles and forced players to press. But it also began showcasing some of the players-in-space concepts and tempo playcalling that Ciarrocca called a thematic bedrock.

Further, as Clifford said after Saturday's 56-21 win over Illinois, the offense looked far different in the season's second half than anyone could have expected. Clifford went from having Journey Brown and Noah Cain in the backfield to freshmen Keyvone Lee and Caziah Holmes. Tight end Pat Freiermuth played four games, the last two in pain. He still was named the Big Ten tight end of the year.

From that, though, young talent emerged. Lee averaged 4.9 yards per carry, Holmes 4.5 and mostly ran well when given a chance (Ciarrocca really leaned on the QB runs to stem the turnover tide in December). Receiver Parker Washington averaged nearly 14 yards per catch. Tight ends Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson formed an imposing blocking duo on which Ciarrocca really began to lean.

In all, the offense improved, both situationally and circumstantially. The line was much better after a rough start. With more consistent quarterback play, the season could have been much different.

Grade: C+

DEFENSE

Before the Michigan State game, defensive coordinator Brent Pry bluntly assessed his group's tackling this season.

"Loose is the best word," Pry said. "There was just too much space. And not getting in good position to make the tackle, and when we did we didn’t wrap, we didn’t roll, we didn’t move our feet."

Of all the issues that led to busted-play touchdowns, extended drives and big plays, that was the primary factor. Penn State closed run gaps fairly well, covered receivers pretty consistently and got some pass rush, despite not finishing with the sack numbers it wanted.

But open-field tackling, particularly at the linebacker level, left plenty to be desired. Sophomore Brandon Smith was the best tackling linebacker but seemed to be playing out of position; too often in coverage, too little in the box around the ball. A shift inside might do him good next season.

Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was a revelation, as was fellow cornerback Keaton Ellis when healthy. Shaka Toney and Jayson Oweh will be missed at defensive end, if both go. Antonio Shelton didn't get enough credit for his work at tackle. Safety Jaquan Brisker found his stride in the last month.

But the defensive lapses (on the game-tying drive against Indiana and in surprising first halves vs. Maryland, Nebraska and Iowa) were glaring. A fourth-down stop against Michigan reset the defense, potentially springing it into next season.

Grade: C-

SPECIAL TEAMS

Dotson led the Big Ten in punt returns of 50+yards and had Penn State's longest return for a touchdown (81 yards vs. Michigan State) in 18 years.

Lamont Wade then became the sixth Penn State player credited with a 100-yard kickoff return and first since Chaz Powell in 2010. Wade probably could have been used more on special teams this season.

Penn State neutralized kickoffs, as Jordan Stout led the Big Ten by far in touchbacks (42), and the coverage unit didn't allow a return over 30 yards. Stout was less successful punting.

Three missed field goals (albeit one from 57 yards) loomed large over the Indiana loss, and Penn State was a meager 11 for 18 on attempts. Accuracy certainly fell from 2019.

Grade: B-

COACHING

This grade deserved multiple considerations. In a strictly football context, the staff didn't adjust to defensive deficiencies quickly enough, didn't retrofit the offense around its shortcomings quickly enough and allowed the Indiana overtime loss to infect the team for a month. The 0-5 start is on Franklin and Co.

But the coaches deserve credit for getting the operation moving in the right direction at Michigan. They held together a young roster that had endured a stinging overtime defeat, injuries and a challenging psychological loss in Journey Brown's forced retirement. That Brown carried Dotson across the sideline after touchdowns the last two games is a credit to him and the tight-knit atmosphere the coaches foster.

Separately, Franklin, his assistants, medical staff and training staff delivered Penn State through the pandemic exceptionally well. The team dealt with a considerably restricted set of schedules, isolation, lack of team-building moments and the daily anxiety of false-positive test result to complete nine consecutive Big Ten games. Only Rutgers did the same.

Accomplishing that needed some luck, to be sure, but it also required a significant commitment to discipline. Four Big Ten teams played six or fewer games. Michigan didn't play again after losing to Penn State.

Franklin and his staff might frustrate fans with their clock-management strategy. But they should be commended for their COVID-management strategy.

Grade: B-

OVERALL

How should a sub.-500 season be graded in the context of its surroundings? Penn State played nine more games than it expected in August and probably lost three more than it should have. The team took too long to recover from the Indiana game but, once it did, began playing pretty good football.

Perhaps this season ultimately should be graded in tandem with 2021. Winning 10 games again (assuming a normalized schedule) would make 2020 a corrective step in the process. Penn State really wasn't far from being 6-3 or 7-2 this season. Rebounding might make this worth the effort.

Final Grade: C+