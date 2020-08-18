Three Penn State Football Players Face Drug-Related Charges

Penn State Police on Monday charged three football players with misdemeanor drug counts, including one with possession of a controlled substance.

Police charged Devyn Ford, Caedan Wallace and Sal Wormley after an alleged incident Aug. 2 at their campus apartment. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the Centre Daily Times, police found marijuana, LSD and drug paraphernalia in the players' apartment upon responding to a fire alarm.

According to the Centre Daily Times, police found marijuana and LSD in Ford's room, marijuana in Wormley's room and a pipe with marijuana residue in Wallace's room.

Ford, 19, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Wormley, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Wallace, 20, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. All charges are misdemeanors.

The players are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 30.

"We are aware of the charges against Devyn Ford, Caedan Wallace and Sal Wormley," Penn State's athletic department said in a statement. "These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter."

Ford, a sophomore running back, played in 12 games last year. Wallace, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman, played in four games. Wormley, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman, appeared in one game and was named one of the team's developmental squad players of the year.

