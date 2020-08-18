SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

Three Penn State Football Players Face Drug-Related Charges

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Police on Monday charged three football players with misdemeanor drug counts, including one with possession of a controlled substance.

Police charged Devyn Ford, Caedan Wallace and Sal Wormley after an alleged incident Aug. 2 at their campus apartment. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the Centre Daily Times, police found marijuana, LSD and drug paraphernalia in the players' apartment upon responding to a fire alarm.

According to the Centre Daily Times, police found marijuana and LSD in Ford's room, marijuana in Wormley's room and a pipe with marijuana residue in Wallace's room.

Ford, 19, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Wormley, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Wallace, 20, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. All charges are misdemeanors.

The players are scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 30.

"We are aware of the charges against Devyn Ford, Caedan Wallace and Sal Wormley," Penn State's athletic department said in a statement. "These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter."

Ford, a sophomore running back, played in 12 games last year. Wallace, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman, played in four games. Wormley, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman, appeared in one game and was named one of the team's developmental squad players of the year.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

#WeWantTo Play Campaigns Unlikely to Change Big Ten's Mind

Big Ten athletes and parents say they feel unheard. Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour said she appreciates their passion.

Mark Wogenrich

Delay Would Not Have Changed Big Ten's Decision, Penn State Athletic Director Says

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour added that she was "unclear" whether Big Ten presidents held a vote on their decision to postpone fall sports.

Mark Wogenrich

Tommy Stevens Has a New Position in New Orleans

Former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens is listed at tight end for the Saints, recalling his days at the 'Lion' position.

Mark Wogenrich

Without Penn State Football This Fall, Centre County Braces for Change

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau estimates COVID-19's impact on regional tourism spending could reach $170 million.

Mark Wogenrich

'Why Can't We at Least Try to Have a Season?'

More than 80 Penn State football parents sent a letter to Big Ten commissioner, Penn State president seeking answers.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked in the Penn State Week in Review.

Mark Wogenrich

Ricky Rahne Writes a Love Letter to Family, Football and Penn State

Ricky Rahne, the first-year head coach at Old Dominion, writes of a season lost and perspective gained.

Mark Wogenrich

by

mylions

For Saquon Barkley, a 'Fresh Start' with Jason Garrett

The former Penn State running back teams with a new Giants coaching staff in Year 3.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Recruiting Run of Tight Ends Continues

Holden Staes, a 4-star tight end from Georgia, committed to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Softens Risk Language of Student COVID-19 Compact, Says, 'This is Not a Waiver'

Questions about the compact prompt Penn State to change language concerning students assuming the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Mark Wogenrich