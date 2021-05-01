Penn State Nittany Lions home
Penn State Finds a Saturday Flurry at the NFL Draft

Three Nittany Lions are selected, on consecutive picks, in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.
Three Penn State players were picked in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday, bringing the program's total to six. This marks the fifth year under coach James Franklin that Penn State has had at least five players drafted.

And all three were selected in order, including two offensive line teammates who played alongside each other for three years.

The Washington Football Team drafted defensive end Shaka Toney with the 19th pick of the seventh round (No. 246 overall). The Arizona Cardinals followed at 247 by taking center Michal Menet, and guard Will Fries went 248th overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

The trio joined Micah Parsons, Odafe Oweh and Pat Freiermuth, who were drafted in the first two rounds.

