Top Penn State Prospect Commits to Oregon
Penn State has some more motivation for its Sept. 27 game against Oregon. After beating the Nittany Lions in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game, the Ducks plucked a 5-star prospect from Penn State's recruiting base.
Immanuel Iheanacho, one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, announced his commitment to Oregon on July 3, choosing the Ducks over Penn State, Auburn and LSU. Iheanacho announced his decision on the Pat McAfee show.
Iheanacho was the top prospect left on Penn State's 2026 recruiting board. According to the 247Sports Composite, Iheanacho is a 5-star recruit and the nation's highest-ranked uncommitted player. He is the No. 8 overall player, per the 247Sports Composite, and the nation's top-ranked interior lineman. On3 ranks Iheanacho as the nation's No. 3 overall prospect, and he's 13th in the ESPN 300.
Iheanacho is a 6-6, 345-pound offensive lineman from Maryland's Georgetown Prep, where he is a two-time all-state player. Iheanacho was named to the Washington Post's All-Met team and was the Interstate Athletic Conference’s offensive player of the year as a left tackle.
Had he committed to Penn State, Iheanacho would have be among the highest-ranked players in Penn State football recruiting history, according to the 247Sports Composite. However, Iheanacho's decision to go to Oregon represented another loss for the Nittany Lions' in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Penn State recently lost three prospects to Notre Dame, including two of the nation's top defensive backs in Joey O'Brien and Khary Adams. O'Brien also happens to be one of Pennsylvania's top-ranked players. Further, Penn State lost another potential player (offensive lineman Grayson McKeogh) to Notre Dame and saw USC get a commitment from defensive lineman Luke Wafle, a top-100 player from New Jersey.
Penn State also lost a commitment from Pennsylvania 4-star quarterback Peyton Falzone, who flipped to Auburn. Falzone had committed to Penn State this past spring after decommitting from Virginia Tech.
Penn State will host Oregon on Sept. 27 at Beaver Stadium in their rematch of the 2024 Big Ten title game, which the Ducks won 45-37. The Penn State-Oregon game also will be the 2025 "Penn State White Out."