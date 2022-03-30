The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is Coming to Penn State

Beaver Stadium will host a pop-up Topgolf in June, allowing fans to hit golf balls in the nation's second-largest venue.

Topgolf is coming to Penn State's Beaver Stadium. The nation's second-largest stadium will host a pop-up version of the popular golf experience in June, allowing fans to hit golf balls inside the iconic football venue.

Beaver Stadium will host a stop on Topgolf's 2022 Live Stadium Tour, which brings the high-tech driving range to football and baseball venues nationwide. The four-day Topgolf experience at Beaver Stadium runs June 2-5. Players can begin reserving tee times in one-hour windows April 7.

Each hitting bay can accommodate six players. Pricing is as follows:

$90 during peak hours (Thursday: 4:50-10:30 p.m.; Friday: 4:50-11:40 p.m.; Saturday: 9:50 a.m.-1:10 p.m. & 8:20-11:40 p.m.; Sunday: 9:50 a.m.-8:10 p.m.)

$80 during non-peak hours (Thursday/Friday: 11 a.m.-4:40 p.m.)

$40 during Penn State student hours (Thursday/Friday: 11 a.m.-noon; Saturday: 8:40-9:40 a.m.)

Penn State is offering a $185 VIP package that also includes a tour of Beaver Stadium and one green fee at the Penn State White Course.

The Topgolf experience is part driving range, part bowling alley and part nightclub. Players hit golf balls at short-range targets, and tracer technology tracks the shot's flight path and accuracy and keeps score.

At Beaver Stadium, players will hit shots from the concourse to targets staged from 60 to 140 yards away. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the Mount Nittany Club.

The 2022 Topgolf Live Stadium Tour already has visited Dodger Stadium, T-Mobile Park in Seattle and Mississippi's Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It is scheduled to stop at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in April. Launched in 2021, the tour also has visited Neyland Stadium and Fenway Park.

Penn State officials have discussed many ways to monetize Beaver Stadium outside of football season. In 2021, the university announced the formation of the Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Commission to bring experiences such as Topgolf to Beaver Stadium.

The Commission, a partnership between Penn State and the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, seeks to bring concerts, international soccer matches, hockey games and other events to State College.

"We're sitting here in the second-largest stadium in the United States of America, fourth-largest in the world," Fritz Smith, president and CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, said at the November announcement. "And it has always struck me that the very presence of this facility means that we need to stretch and we need to think big, and we need to have a vision for what we can be here in terms of sports and entertainment in Centre County."

