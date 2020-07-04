Urban Meyer Talks Penn State's Playoff Chances

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer hasn't been shy about discussing his affection for Penn State over the years. He continues to do so as part of Fox Sports' college football broadcast team.

On this week's edition of the Big Noon Kickoff offseason show, Meyer called Penn State the most likely Big Ten team to get a second bid to the College Football Playoff. After Ohio State, of course.

"I've just been watching recruiting very closely, and I think Penn State is the second-best team [in the Big Ten]," Meyer said. "I think historically the last several years, coach [James] Franklin has done a very good job, and once again, you start with recruiting and you finish with recruiting. And Penn State has done a very good job. They also develop players very well. But I just feel it's going to be that you just cannot lose a game. That's the way it is."

The reason, Meyer said, is that he believes only an SEC team could lose afford to lose a game and still make the CFP. As evidence, the former Ohio State coach pointed to his one-loss teams that were left out of the playoff, notably in 2015 and 2018. He did not mention the one-loss 2016 team that made the CFP over Penn State, to which it had lost.

"I see the SEC as the only [conference] where, if they lose a game, they have a shot to get in," Meyer said on the broadcast.



The Big Noon Kickoff has become a worthwhile watch during this offseason. Franklin appeared last week to discuss spending the season apart from his family and quarterback Sean Clifford's improvement.

Check out this week's show.

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.