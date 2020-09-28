SI.com
AllPennState
Video: Breaking Down Penn State's 2020 Football Schedule

Mark Wogenrich

The highlight of Penn State's 2020 football season arrives early, when the Lions host Ohio State on Halloween. But there are some other pressure points, notably the opener at Indiana.

Check out the video above as we break down Penn State's 2020 schedule, from Indiana to Michigan State.

Penn State 2020 schedule comparison

Football

Penn State Returns to the AP Top 25

Penn State returned to the AP Top 25 this week and jumped three spots in the Amway Coaches poll.

Mark Wogenrich

Former Penn State Receivers DaeSean Hamilton, KJ Hamler and Chris Godwin Set to Take Flight in Denver

Where are the Nittany Lions playing in Week 3 of the NFL schedule? Here's our handy guide.

Mark Wogenrich

How Penn State Plans to Avoid the Special Teams Meltdown

Special teams are testing coaches' patience this season. Penn State's Joe Lorig hopes dodge that issue.

Mark Wogenrich

Saquon Barkley, Penn State Coaching Intern?

During an ESPN radio appearance, Penn State coach James Franklin discussed Saquon Barkley, his injury and their spring coaching plans.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked with the Penn State week in review.

Mark Wogenrich

Lineman Diego Pounds, a Penn State Target, Chooses North Carolina

Diego Pounds, an SI All-American candidate and Penn State target, commits to North Carolina's 2021 class.

Mark Wogenrich

Amari Daniels, an SI99 Running Back, Lists Penn State in His Final Four

Running back Amari Daniels, an SI All-American candidate, will announce his college decision soon. Penn State is a contender.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting: Will the Lions Make a Play for Elijah Jeudy?

Philadelphia's Elijah Jeudy, a former Georgia commit, has reopened his recruiting. And Penn State has another chance.

Mark Wogenrich

The Story Behind Mike Gesicki's Touchdown Celebration

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki began doing his 'train' touchdown celebration at Penn State in 2016. And he's still doing it.

Mark Wogenrich

Plan on Kicking to Penn State This Season? 'It Could Be a Problem for You'

Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig likes the options he has to replace returner KJ Hamler this season.

Mark Wogenrich