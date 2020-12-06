What Penn State is Doing Better Since Starting 0-5

Penn State has turned a corner with victories over Michigan and Rutgers. Here's where the Lions have improved.

After five weeks of what quarterback Sean Clifford called "a rough start," Penn State has won consecutive games to give itself some vibrancy headed into the regular-season finale.

The Lions drew a few common threads between their 27-17 win over Michigan and Saturday's 23-7 victory at Rutgers. What are they doing better? Let's take a look.

A line in the sand on defense

Granted, Michigan and Rutgers were limited at quarterback, but Penn State allowed neither passing game to grow some unexpected life. Michigan threw for just 112 yards, and Rutgers had 122.

Penn State's defense held Rutgers to 3-for-15 on third down (though its offense barely was better at 4-for-15) and stopped three fourth-down conversions. The Lions were particularly good on fourth-and-short, halting Rutgers twice on first-half attempts from its own 45-yard line. Those plays proved to be defining moments.

Penn State also stuffed Michigan on a fourth-and-short to preserve that victory, showing more physicality and gap integrity from its defense.

"That [Rutgers] offense had pretty much been able to move the ball and score points on everybody, and our defense was able to play really at a high level," Franklin said. "Even when we turned the ball over on our side of the field, our defense stepped up in sudden change defense and played extremely well."



Linebacker Jesse Luketa made 10 tackles and recovered a fumble, while cornerback Joey Porter Jr. played well across the field with seven tackles. And safety Jaquan Brisker (four tackles) had one of his more composed games.

"We've gotten back to playing how we played for the last six years, which is making sure to limit explosive plays, make people earn it, run to the ball, gang tackle, the basic fundamentals of defense which we've done a pretty good job of here for a long time," Franklin said. "And we got back to that."

Getting better on the OL

Penn State's feast-or-famine rushing game has produced consecutive assertive games, rushing for 254 yards against Michigan and 248 vs. Rutgers. The Lions have rushed for 245 or more four times this season - and under 100 in the other three games.

Their inconsistent offensive line, looking sharper with Caedan Wallace at right tackle, moved around Rutgers' front for backs Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford, who combined to average 5.7 yards per carry. Even quarterback Will Levis had consistent room, gaining 65 yards on 17 carries.

Flipping the first-half script

Penn State's first five opponents outscored the team 117-33, and all five led by double digits at halftime. The Lions never gave themselves chances to play with leads and force young opposing quarterbacks to do more than moderate the game.

But the past two weeks, Penn State has taken double-digit leads at halftime. The Lions led Rutgers 17-0, the first time they've held an opponent scoreless in the first half.

Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca in the first half worked as smoothly as he has all season, calling plays that helped produce drives of 17 and 11 plays. Though the 17-play drive ultimately produced nothing (Penn State couldn't convert a 4th-and-13), it did show a good sense for an offense situationally dependent on weather and the strengths/weaknesses of his quarterbacks.

Finding a feature back

Lee, just a freshman, was thrust into a situation his coaches could not have anticipated. But he has responded exceptionally well.

The 6-foot, 230-pound Lee nearly produced his second consecutive 100-yard game. He rushed for 95 yards on 17 carries and was the driving force behind Penn State's clinching drive in the fourth quarter.

Starting at their own 2-yard line, the Lions went 89 yards on 11 plays, ending the series with a Jake Pinegar field goal. Lee dropped the big play, a 31-yard carry around the left edge that benefitted further from a 15-yard personal foul penalty.

Lee generated 60 of his 95 yards on that series, providing a desperately needed hammer that Penn State certainly could have used earlier this season.

