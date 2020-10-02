What Staying at Penn State Means to Pat Freiermuth

Penn State's Sean Clifford and Pat Freiermuth were just hanging out, getting in some side throws and talking, when they decided to check Twitter.

That offered yet another 2020 surprise.

"Well, I guess people think I'm opting out," Freiermuth told Clifford.

He wasn't. Freiermuth, Penn State's All-American tight end, certainly considered it, particularly when the Big Ten's return appeared distant. There were days he planned to leave and others when he told himself, "I can't leave just yet."

Ultimately, just as he did after the 2019 season, Freiermuth re-committed himself to Penn State, saying he wasn't ready to let go just yet.

"It's important to me because I made a commitment," Freiermuth said Friday. "I said that I would come here, get my degree and play as long as I could. Obviously I could have left [after the 2019 season] and maybe I could have been a potential Day 2 draft pick. But at the end of the day, I'm very happy with my decision to stay. And I mean, I still owe so much more to this community than it owes me."

Freiermuth is among Penn State's most important assets, and not merely because he's a 6-5 tight end who has 15 career touchdown receptions and exceptional feel for the position. Freiermuth also is among Penn State's leading cheerleaders and recruiters, a player who helps build future classes by delivering every head coach's dream pitch.

"If you're a recruit," Freiermuth said, "I just don't get why you wouldn't come to Penn State."

When the Big Ten announced its return in September, Freiermuth said his first thought was to "score a touchdown in Beaver Stadium" again. He was in the football building that morning, doing some maintenance work, when coach James Franklin texted to say he had a Big Ten Network appearance planned and, hey, why don't you stop by?

Freiermuth wasn't sure how the rumors about him opting out began ("I think it was a Grubhub driver," he joked) but was more than happy to join Franklin and make his return official.

"It was never even a conversation with Coach Franklin or myself," Clifford said. "You know, Pat was very honest with me. He didn't want to opt out, obviously, as he's playing now. And I think he's excited for the season."

He is, and not just for himself. Freiermuth's parents. Dianne and John, were part of the summer Big Ten parents push to restart the season. As president of the Penn State Parents Football Parents Association, Dianne Freiermuth wrote an open letter to the Big Ten asking, "Why can't we have a season?"

His parents are teachers, so Freiermuth is unsure whether they'll be able even to attend games. Still, they might be even happier than he is about the season.

"It meant a lot to me," Freiermuth said. "My mother is my rock, and I'm not afraid to admit it. ... I'm just so appreciative of what she's done. She put her name out there, but my dad also helped out a lot. So I'm really appreciative of how hard they fought for me to play for Penn State again.

"... And it's not just me, but my whole team and the whole Big Ten. I'm very appreciative of the Ohio State parents, the Michigan parents, the Nebraska parents, everyone who fought for us."

Now, Freiermuth has returned his focus to a Big Ten title and the Mackey Award, given annually to the nation's top tight end. He and Florida's Kyle Pitts are considered two of the nation's best at the position. They know each other well and text often.

Now, Freiermuth is back on stage with Pitts.

"I'm just going to let my game do the talking," Freiermuth said. "I guess you'll see Oct. 24 and the rest of the season what I've been working for and what I've been doing in the offseason."

