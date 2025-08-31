What They Said After Penn State's Win Over Nevada
Penn State coach James Franklin mostly was upbeat following the Nittany Lions' 46-11 win over Nevada on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. A few things bugged him, notably a late penalty on his offense, but he emerged after the game with a smile. Here's what Franklin and Nevada coach Jeff Choate said after the game.
Penn State coach James Franklin
On the game: Overall, I was pleased. I thought we came out and played the way we were supposed
to play. Obviously, we got a ton of things that we still need to get cleaned up. The reps that we were
able to get late in the game for our twos and threes, I think are really valuable. It obviously was not
perfect, but it'll serve us well as this season goes on and allow those guys to get coached off the
two. But overall, I thought we played the way we were supposed to play.
On totaling four runs of 10+ yards: We were not as explosive as I would have liked to be today, but again, this is a smart coach. He does a nice job. If you watch them on offense, they snap the ball every time under five. They were going to shorten the game. On defense, they were going to play “bend, but don't break” and not give up the explosives. But we must be more explosive.
On the wide receivers: Trebor Peña kind of surprised me. I thought Kyron Hudson would have led us, but Peña had seven catches for 74 yards. Hudson had six catches for 89 yards, so more he got more yards. We got Nick Singleton involved, got Rappleyea involved. We would like to get more guys involved. We left some guys late in the game that last drive, trying to get a couple guys touches. We did that with Khalil Dinkins, and then as soon as he got the touch, we got him out of the game trying to get a ball to Liam as well. But overall, good. Hudson looks very mature. He looks very poised. He almost came down with that ball that was left behind him in the end zone which should have been a touchdown to start the game, but he just looks mature and strong and confident. Obviously, Peña did some really good things. We'll continue to get Ross involved as well, and then we'd like to get more of the tight ends involved earlier in the game with the weapons
that we have at that position. But overall, really, really good game one. But we got to take a step. We got to take a significant step between game one and game two, and this will be great film to do all that.
On Penn State's red-zone issues: I don’t know if I would describe it as a struggle, but the reality was I told Andy to call a couple plays that wouldn’t convert. I get it. There’s an area that we need to improve, we stalled out a few times. I don't want to give you the coach answer, the answer that you guys hate, which is, I have to watch the tape to decide, but obviously we didn't execute down there. And we need to do that. I thought our run game, especially our outside zone stuff, could have been better, but yeah, we stalled out there. Now exactly why? I don't have that answer for you right now. ... But if you're going to critique, that's an area that deserves to be critiqued.
On the play of his offensive and defensive lines: Overall good. Their quarterback made some plays with his legs to extend some drives; some designed quarterback draws and things like that. We played a ton of guys, so there's value in that for us. Offensive line, again, played a ton of zone, played a ton of trying to get an extra hat in the box, and that impacted us a little bit. So, we didn't have the explosive runs like you'd hope for. And I think there's a reason for that. I think that was kind
of part of their plan. Soft coverage, get an extra hat in the box, don’t allow the two running backs to beat you. Last year that would happen sometimes, and we weren't able to distribute the ball enough, and we were able to do that today. So, things that we got to get cleaned up, there's no doubt about it. But overall, I think good. I think there's a lot more there in terms of our offensive line specifically. I think we got more there and how we can play.
Nevada coach Jeff Choate
On the game: First off, congratulations. It was an outstanding win for the Penn State football team. They were a really challenging opponent. With the movements, stuff they do, and multiple formations, they are a good football team. I was proud of our defense. We put them in a lot of tough
situations today to get some stops and get those field goals. The game had started a lot like how we wanted it to start where we got a couple first downs and then we’re moving the ball and possessing the ball. The turnovers obviously really hurt us but regardless they’re an outstanding
team and really deserving. They’ll probably be No. 1next week.
On his team's performance: I think we played with class. We really appreciate how our guys came
out and competed hard. There was a lot of back and forth. I wish we could’ve come onto the football a little better. I think that could result in some better scores.