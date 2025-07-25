What we Learned About Penn State at Big Ten Media Days
LAS VEGAS | James Franklin left Las Vegas on Wednesday by lighting another fuse. In a two-minute answer about what he learned coaching in the SEC, Franklin managed to sideswipe said SEC, the Big Ten and the city of Las Vegas. Did he mean to? Maybe a little, but not in the starting-a-brushfire sense.
Yet Frankin kind of did. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey had someone in his office redesign the conference logo to, as Franklin said several times during Big Ten Football Media Days, "that other conference."
It's a phrase Franklin has used before (he also says "previous institution" when referring to Vanderbilt), but this time it caught the SEC's social media eyes. It also contributed to this from Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde: "The hottest rivalry in college football is between leagues. It’s the Big Ten vs. the Southeastern Conference, which always simmers but currently boils." Franklin simply turned up the stove.
There was more. While praising the Big Ten, Franklin also scolded the conference for sending its media days to Las Vegas instead of holding them in "Big Ten country." Indianapolis was booked, but the point remained. Franklin has become the college football voice that some people love to hate. For instance, check out this callback.
"Everybody should be in a conference," Franklin also said Wednesday during his media session. "I said that last year in a press conference before playing Notre Dame, and everybody thought I was slighting Notre Dame. I've been saying that for 10 years. If I didn't say it in that moment when I was asked the question, I'd be a hypocrite. I'm gonna say it now, because I've been saying it the whole time."
But now, talking season is over. Penn State begins training camp next week ahead of Franklin's 12th season with the best team the coach has fielded. Franklin said so himself. And we did learn some stuff about the 2025 Nittany Lions, who realize it's their time.
This season began in a hotel room in Miami
The night after the Orange Bowl, a group of Penn State players gathered in a Miami hotel room not merely to console each other. That's where the return plan began to come together.
"We were just talking about the season, reflecting on it and all, and it's not satisfying," center Nick Dawkins said. "... It was just somber, thinking about how far you came and how far you wish you would have gone,"
Dawkins was there. He was pretty sure about returning for a sixth season, but that night sealed it.
"I had some thoughts prior to the season ending, and from a personal standpoint, from my NFL draft stock and stuff like that, it would be the best decision to come back," Dawkins said. "But when something like that happens, it kind of trumps all the individual stuff to the legacy of Penn State and what I can leave behind and do at Penn State."
Jim Knowles has changed Drew Allar
Penn State hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Ohio State to elevate an already superb defense. But Knowles also has made a significant impact on quarterback Drew Allar. Knowles showed Allar the scouting report he wrote about the quarterback for Ohio State last season. They also watched last year's Penn State-Ohio State game together to break down how the Buckeyes approached Allar.
"That was really valuable, to be able to go back and watch the game with him and our offensive staff and Drew and all those things," Franklin said. "Really valuable, really valuable."
Kaytron Allen is simmering for a big season
The Penn State running back closed last season on fire, rushing for 410 yards and three touchdowns in Penn State's four postseason games. He also finished the year relatively healthy, Franklin said, giving him a headstart on this offseason that felt new.
"One of the things I'm most excited about is, Kaytron Allen has never had an offseason," Franklin said. "He's always had a lingering injury from the season. This is the first offseason he's ever had. He's faster, he's stronger, he's more explosive than he's ever been. He's got a chance to put the country on notice."
The team's energy is 'electric'
Of course, every winter workout is the toughest and every spring practice is the most physical and every training camp is the most grueling. Still, safety Zakee Wheatley said he noticed a different vibe around the team during summer workouts.
"I would say it feels different, but not really from external factors," he said. "To me, it personally feels different inside the locker room, inside the team with just how we’ve been working this summer. In all my years of being here, this is the [best] summer I’ve seen in all positions, all categories, the amount of film work, the amount of extra work getting put in. The energy around the building is electric right now."
Who's not being talked about enough?
Dawkins was asked the question. He answered before the question was finished.
"Khalil Dinkins," he said, referring to the fourth-year tight end. "Khalil Dinkins is the best tight end I’ve ever seen in the run game. He’s like an extra tackle out there. And he's just a sneaky guy. He gets in all the sneaky crevices you don’t think you see. He's an elite player."
Finding depth at defensive tackle
One of Penn State's key objectives of training camp is defining a rotation at defensive tackle beyond Zane Durant, who is a potential All-American. Alonzo Ford Jr. needs time as he returns from injury, and Franklin also mentioned Xavier Gilliam, Ty Blanding and Michigan transfer Owen Wafle. It's the start of a working group.
"That's five guys that we have a lot of confidence in, but they've got to do it on a consistent basis," Franklin said. "And then there's some other guys as well that we could see come on during camp, but I don't know enough about them yet to put them in the same category as those guys."
Penn State opens the 2025 season Aug. 30 against Nevada at Beaver Stadium.