Where to Find Penn State Alumni in the NFL Playoffs
Penn State lettermen have won 58 Super Bowl rings, including two last season, and have opportunities with 12 NFL teams in this year's NFL playoffs. So who's next?
The Lions have a long Super Bowl history, having been represented in 49 of the 54 championship games since 1967. Penn State ranks fifth among college programs with 114 Super Bowl appearances.
Five former Lions were on Super Bowl rosters last year, with Kansas City's Stefen Wisniewski and Jordan Lucas winning rings. This year, Penn State players are represented on 12 of the 14 playoff teams.
Here's how to watch Penn State in the playoffs.
Saturday
Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills
When: 1 p.m.
TV: CBS
Bills: Offensive lineman Ryan Bates
Colts: Defensive tackle Robert Windsor (practice squad)
Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks
When: 4:40 p.m.
TV: Fox
Rams: Defensive back/special teams Nick Scott; Linebacker Troy Reeder (transferred to Delaware from Penn State)
Tampa Bay Buccanneers vs. Washington Football Team
When: 8:15 p.m.
TV: NBC
Buccaneers: Receiver Chris Godwin; Offensive lineman Donovan Smith
Washington: Safety Troy Apke
Sunday
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans
When: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Ravens: Quarterback Trace McSorley
Titans: Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones; Defensive end Jack Crawford
Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints
When: 4:40 p.m.
TV: CBS
Bears: Receiver Allen Robinson
Saints: Cornerback Grant Haley; Defensive end Anthony Zettel (practice squad); Punter Blake Gillikin (injured reserve); Receiver Juwan Johnson (transferred to Oregon from Penn State)
Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
When: 8:15 p.m.
TV: NBC
Steelers: Linebacker Marcus Allen
Byes
Green Bay Packers: Safety Adrian Amos
Kansas City Chiefs: Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski
