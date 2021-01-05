Where to Find Penn State Alumni in the NFL Playoffs

Penn State has been represented in 49 Super Bowls. Who will make it 50?

Penn State lettermen have won 58 Super Bowl rings, including two last season, and have opportunities with 12 NFL teams in this year's NFL playoffs. So who's next?

The Lions have a long Super Bowl history, having been represented in 49 of the 54 championship games since 1967. Penn State ranks fifth among college programs with 114 Super Bowl appearances.

Five former Lions were on Super Bowl rosters last year, with Kansas City's Stefen Wisniewski and Jordan Lucas winning rings. This year, Penn State players are represented on 12 of the 14 playoff teams.

Here's how to watch Penn State in the playoffs.

Saturday

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

When: 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

Bills: Offensive lineman Ryan Bates

Colts: Defensive tackle Robert Windsor (practice squad)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks

When: 4:40 p.m.

TV: Fox

Rams: Defensive back/special teams Nick Scott; Linebacker Troy Reeder (transferred to Delaware from Penn State)

Tampa Bay Buccanneers vs. Washington Football Team

When: 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Buccaneers: Receiver Chris Godwin; Offensive lineman Donovan Smith

Washington: Safety Troy Apke

Sunday

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

When: 1 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Ravens: Quarterback Trace McSorley

Titans: Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones; Defensive end Jack Crawford

Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints

When: 4:40 p.m.

TV: CBS

Bears: Receiver Allen Robinson

Saints: Cornerback Grant Haley; Defensive end Anthony Zettel (practice squad); Punter Blake Gillikin (injured reserve); Receiver Juwan Johnson (transferred to Oregon from Penn State)

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

When: 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

Steelers: Linebacker Marcus Allen

Byes

Green Bay Packers: Safety Adrian Amos

Kansas City Chiefs: Offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski

