Who's Trending for Penn State? Updates From Summer Workouts
As it gears for training camp, Penn State is working through an underrated but key stretch of the preseason. The Nittany Lions are in the final cycle of summer workouts, with their evaluation and testing week scheduled for July 21-25. Strength coach Chuck Losey is leading players through workouts designed to prepare them for the whirlwind month of training camp in August. Chief on Losey's to-do list is to make the players as "bulletproof" as possible.
"My main objective is to have these guys ready from a physical standpoint to where they don’t miss anything during fall camp," Losey told reporters in State College on Monday. "I’ve got to bulletproof these guys before they get to fall camp, because that time is so valuable from a football standpoint, a teaching standpoint, an install standpoint, that they can’t miss anything because of some type of physical limitation. So my main objective is to build up their body armor to make them bulletproof going into camp so that we can get everything installed that we need to to have a successful season."
Losey said he has seen gains across the roster in terms of improved baseline numbers but will know more during the evaluation week. In the meantime, here's who has stood out to Losey this summer.
Quarterback Drew Allar is the alpha
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki raved about Allar's physical changes, notably in his more defined upper body. Losey looked at Allar from a different perspective. Asked what he would tell NFL Draft scouts about Allar, Losey said this:
"Don’t be fooled by his quiet nature. He’s tough," Losey said. "He’s tough as nails. He’s durable and he’s done nothing but get better every year in the program. I’m a huge Dre Allar fan. I think he’s going to have a huge year this year. He’s just one of those guys, his play is going to speak for itself. I don’t think I’m going to have to say much if anything [about Allar's play]."
Linebacker Tony Rojas is ready
Rojas played through an injury during his sophomore season that limited his ability to wrap and secure tackles. He had a postseason procedure and did not participate in spring drills but is back at full strength this summer. Losey was clear and blunt about his expectations for the linebacker.
"Rojas has been fantastic this summer," Losey said. "He’s been fantastic. He’s ready to go. I’m excited about the season he’s going to have."
Nicholas Singleton is one of the roster's most consistent players
The fourth-year running back likely will earn another nod on The Athletic's "Freaks List" this year based on his outrageous testing numbers. But Singeton has been impressing Losey in the weight room for years, dating to his freshman season. Which is why Singleton's concentrated gains mean as much to Losey as the larger leaps that young players make when they enter the program.
"I get super-excited when we’re able to shave [five one-hundreths] off his 40 [time]," Losey said. "I get excited when we put five pounds on his power clean, or 10-15 pounds on his squat. ... He's been a steady progressor in his career. He has been one of the most consistent guys in the program ever since he stepped foot in the program."
Receiver Trebor Pena has made an early impact
Pena, the Syracuse transfer, represents a significant turning point for the Nittany Lions' roster. He is expected to help turn around a group that fizzled last season. But for Losey, getting Pena up to speed was the summer priority.
"[With Pena] I knew that we could make jumps in his speed [and] in his ability to be dynamic on the field," Losey said. "I watched his film, I saw what his baseline measureables were when he he first came in, and we’ve been able to increase his outputs on everything this summer. So I’m really excited to see where he tests out next week."
Penn State opens training camp in late July and the 2025 season at home Aug. 30 against Nevada. Check out Losey's full media session from the Lasch Football Building here, courtesy of Blue-White Illustrated.