Why Matt Campbell Believes Penn State Hit a 'Grand Slam' at Running Back

Among the multiple positions Penn State turned over this offseason, running back saw some of the most significant change. The Nittany Lions bade farewell to their all-time leading rusher in Kaytron Allen, their touchdowns leader in Nicholas Singleton and their one-year coach in Stan Drayton.

But Penn State coach Matt Campbell said he hit a "grand slam" in new position coach Savon Huggins, made two key transfer acquisitions and retained two promising backs from the Nittany Lions 2025 roster.

So what will Penn State's new-look backfield look like? A preview.

RELATED: Five questions for Matt Campbell

Campbell calls his RB coach a "grand slam" hire

Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Savon Huggins (28) runs with the ball against the SMU Mustangs in 2013. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Savon Huggins was among the highest-ranked recruiting prospects as a high school back in New Jersey. But injuries curbed a college career in which Huggins played at Rutgers and Northern Iowa, where he combined for 1,074 career rushing yards.

Huggins since has become one of the nation's top young position coaches at Boston College, where he spent four seasons. Campbell said he hit a "grand slam" in bringing Huggins to Penn State.

"[Huggins] went through the recruiting process in a really high way," Campbell said. "[He was] the No. 1 recruit in the country, went through recruiting and had his ups and downs. I think that's what I love about Savon. It's like, why do you coach? It's like, 'Man, what I learned through my collegiate journey.'

"I think you can tell the respect that he had at Boston College to be able to be retained over three different staffs I think says a lot about his character, who he is, what he's about. It shined through in the interview process. We felt like we hit a grand slam in terms of getting Savon to come on board, and his family. They fit us culturally, and I certainly believe they fit the Penn State way of doing things."

A familiar face in Carson Hansen

Iowa State Cyclones' running back Carson Hansen (26) breaks tackles from Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Dean Miller (5) and cornerback Jalen Todd (26). | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Quarterback Rocco Becht leads the group of offensive transfers from Iowa State, but running back Carson Hansen will be a key player as well. Hansen led the Cyclones in rushing (952 yards) last season, which he finished with five straight 100-yard games.

Hansen (6-2, 220 pounds) is a power back whom Campbell trusted as the Cyclones' lead rusher last season. Expect the senior to carve a similar role in Penn State's offense next season.

"He became the absolute workhorse and ... from a physical standpoint, was one of the most trusted players in our football program," Campbell said. "Probably had we played a bowl game would have rushed for well over 1,000 yards this past year. He's durable. He's tough. He's physical. He's got great vision. He's got the ability that if you need him to carry the ball 40 times in a game, he can do it. "

"I think what you'll get from Carson is a guy that's about as trusted as you're going to find. He's a great downhill runner."

A portal find from Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Ohio State running back James Peoples might have been the transfer player who most intrigued Campbell. Peoples played in 14 games at Ohio State, rushing 344 yards and three touchdowns, but sought a broader opportunity.

Once Campbell saw Peoples' name in the portal, he pursued. Campbell said that Peoples, a 5-10, 206-pound junior, could "be a great complement" to Hansen, giving the Nittany Lions a "one-two punch" in the backfield.

"We were really excited when the James Peoples situation came into play,: Campbell said. "James we knew of, and as [Ohio State's] season ended and his name was going into the transfer portal, there was a lot of excitement from our end. We thought, could we get a great complement to Carson?

"As well as [being] a great downhill runner who's physical — and man, he's a really impressive build — but also has got that kind of ability to hit a home run anytime he touches the ball. He's got great receiving ability. He's got the ability to be a great catcher out of the backfield. He is physical enough to block on third down, and he's also a guy that can run inside and outside and has the ability to do really special things."

Two key backs will return

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the Pinstripe Bowl. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Penn State lost three backs (Tikey Hayes, Corey Smith and Jabree Coleman) to the transfer portal while returning two, Quinton Martin Jr. and Cam Wallace. Martin didn't touch the ball last season until the Pinstripe Bowl, when he rushed for 103 yards in a breakout performance.

"Where does he go?" Campbell said of Martin. "One of the things I've challenged him is physically taking his body from 195 to he should be a 220-pound tailback. He should be a big, physical tailback. I'm really proud of him. I think we weighed in [Feb. 4], he was 209 already, so I think he's a guy that's been totally bought in."

Wallace, who returned from a major 2024 injury, totaled five of his six carries last season in the opener against Nevada. Wallace initially announced plans to enter the transfer portal but withdrew his name and returned to Penn State.

"I'm excited about the competition," Campbell said. "Obviously we get Cam Wallace coming back. I think Cam finally getting healthy and totally being back into play, I'm excited about what he brings to the table."

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Football