Why Penn State's Offense Could Be a Championship Contender

Kirk Ciarrocca is an unrestrained dynamo at Penn State football practice as he breaknecks the installation of the new offense. In fact, the coordinator occasionally looks like he might break necks.

"It’s funny watching him out there," head coach James Franklin said. "He's a fiery guy, and he's not the biggest guy. So you see him screaming at [offensive lineman] Will Fries, and Fries is 6-6, 305, and you've got this little guy pointing up at him, screaming and yelling."

If that's what it takes. Penn State hinges its Big Ten championship hopes on Ciarrocca and the offense he imported from Minnesota, one that will make its public debut Oct. 24 against Indiana.

The Lions sought to compensate for the lack of offseason work with intensive video study, September walkthroughs and occasional throwing sessions off-site. Still, as quarterback Sean Clifford said, the know they're "battling the clock."

Even so the offense carries high expectations, particularly with the return of tight end Pat Freiermuth, four offensive linemen and likely the best backfield in the Big Ten.

What are the keys to a thriving Penn State offense? Here are six to watch.

For Clifford, words into action

Franklin, Ciarrocca and Clifford have shared months of communal praise for the way they have bonded over the offense. Franklin and Ciarrocca both said their similar priorities made the match work, and Clifford has been a cheerleader since the Cotton Bowl.

Now, the second-year starting quarterback looks to improve his accuracy (he had a 59.2-percent completion rate last year), particularly on the deep routes. Further, timing routes are imperative in Ciarrocca's offense.

To help Clifford get there, Ciarrocca can take advantage of his running backs as receivers, perhaps with two-back sets and occasional splits. Journey Brown should be targeted a few times a game.

Speaking of Journey Brown...

Penn State has three backs in Brown, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford with varied skills and a comfort level in shared carries. Not to mention their combined 23 rushing touchdowns. They should be running the ball, not Clifford.

Ciarrocca has said that he'd be "crazy" not to run Clifford and Levis, since that's a natural part of their skillset, but plans to be "prudent" about it. Clifford ranked second on the team last year in carries (116) and rushing yards (402). He should get fewer than half those carries, leaving more for the 215-pound Brown.

Thirty catches for Pat Freiermuth

Penn State's All-American tight end caught 43 passes last season, averaging about 3 per game. That number should be at least 4 this season, as Ciarrocca turns loose the best tight he's ever had.

Freiermuth is a singular talent in Penn State's offense, a mismatch for most Big Ten defenses and a security blanket for any quarterback looking downfield. He returned for a reason. Take advantage of it.

Time to be dominant

Penn State fans have heard preseason praise before for the offensive live, only to be disappointed by some aspect (often run-blocking). This year, new coach Phil Trautwein has brought not only new technique (watch for 3-point stances) but also an upgraded sense of tenacity. Defensive lineman Jayson Oweh called the group "gritty."

"They're just we're building that culture where it's like, 'We don't want to be pushed around; we're going to push you around,'" Oweh said. "The offensive line is getting really gritty. I'm telling you, they're getting really, really gritty."

Tackle Rasheed Walker, center Michal Menet and guard CJ Thorpe anchor the group, which Oweh said is benefitting from the rise of tackle Des Holmes. Holmes and Walker bookending a line that will include Thorpe, Mike Miranda and/or Fries at guard is experienced, position versatile and probably the most imposing Penn State can field. Time for them to be dominant.

Receivers roundtable

Despite its issues last season, and the departures of KJ Hamler and Justin Shorter, the receiver position might be Penn State's most underrated. Jahan Dotson is a third-year starter who has been a first-down machine. Daniel George is poised (the Lions expect) for a breakthrough, and senior Cam Sullivan-Brown was quite effective before being injured last season.

Receiver also is a position at which freshmen can thrive, particularly in situational use. Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith will play plenty. There are playmakers here. It's a matter of how quickly they emerge.

Start quickly

This is the most difficult aspect of the season. Penn State doesn't have a home-opener against a MAC team in which to test-drive the offense. The Lions' opening games Indiana and Ohio State are against well-stocked offenses that will require a counterpunch.

Penn State won't have the luxury of easing into the 2020 season. How the offense handles that stress will dictate its championship capacity.

