SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

Why Was James Franklin So Critical of Penn State's Recruiting Efforts?

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's James Franklin recently delivered a frank assessment of his staff's 2021 recruiting efforts, saying his team "hasn't gotten it done" with the class.

It was an unusual moment for Franklin, or any college coach for that matter, and one that required further context. So AllPennState asked John Garcia Jr., Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting, for his thoughts on Franklin's statement. Check out the video above.

For context, here's the video and transcription of Franklin's comments. He was asked how the COVID-19 shutdown affected his staff's recruiting efforts this spring and summer. Like every other college program, Penn State was not able to host prospects for campus visits or make off-campus recruiting trips. The NCAA extended the so-called recruiting "dead period" until Jan. 1, 2021.

"This class is not done, but up to this point, we haven’t gotten it done," Franklin said. "We have not recruited up to the standard that we normally have. And I can make excuses, I can come up with a lot of reasons for that, but we haven’t gotten it done the way we normally have gotten it done, and there’s a lot of factors that go into that. That’s just the reality of it

"Moving forward, it’s complicated. It’s different. Obviously, you don't have official visits, you don’t have unofficial visits, you didn’t have the spring game, you didn’t have spring practices. And obviously, where we’re located, it’s not like we have a bunch of recruits who live within an hour of campus. This is a place that you’ve got to come and see.

"I’m a huge believer that we are, in my mind, what you think of when you think of the true college town on a postcard. But it’s one of those things that you’ve got to come and see and appreciate first hand. People can explain it to you all they want, but you’ve got to see it. And part of seeing it, a big part of our experience, is the fans and the support that we get. And not just from football.

"You go to a volleyball game on a Tuesday, you go to a wrestling match on a Wednesday or whatever it may be. Those are things that make Penn State so special. So it’s been different, no doubt about it. But we’ve got to be able to adjust and we’ve got to be able to make some strategic changes and find a way to get it done and be successful. But up to this point we have not lived up to our normal standards in those things. I can point out a lot of reasons but at the end of the day, it’s, did you get the job done or not."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

President Trump Will Have 'Real Legacy in College Football,' U.S. Historian Says

Historian Nicholas Sarantakes, who has written extensively on presidents and sports, calls President Trump's impact on the Big Ten a "tangible achievement."

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Quarterbacks Making Progress in Kirk Ciarrocca's New Offense

Penn State offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca says the quarterbacks are getting on the same wavelength in their new offense.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Recruiting: Where Do the Lions Stand with 2021 Prospect Diego Pounds?

Diego Pounds, a high-profile 2021 lineman from North Carolina, is set to announce his commitment Sept. 25.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Zack Kuntz Envisions a 'Dynamic Duo' at Tight End

Zack Kuntz said he's ready to join Pat Freiermuth as a weapon in Penn State's offense.

Mark Wogenrich

Oddsmaker delivers high over/under for Penn State's wins total in 2020

An online oddsmaker sets Penn State as the Big Ten's No. 2 bet for the 2020 season.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State in the NFL Week 2: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley sustained a torn ACL and is out for the season.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's James Franklin Named to Dodd Trophy Watch List

Penn State's James Franklin is among 18 coaches nominated for the 2020 Dodd Trophy.

Mark Wogenrich

IMG Academy's Tyler Booker, a Top 2022 Lineman, Loves Penn State's 'Progression'

Tyler Booker, a top 2022 lineman from IMG Academy, '100 percent' plans Penn State visit.

Mark Wogenrich

Reports: Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley Tears ACL Against Chicago

The New York Giants said running back Saquon Barkley will be tested further Monday for a knee injury.

Mark Wogenrich

Sizing up Penn State's New Offense with Kirk Ciarrocca

Kirk Ciarrocca, Penn State's offensive coordinator, sounds pretty pumped about his roster, especially at tight end.

Mark Wogenrich