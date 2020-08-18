SI.com
AllPennState
HomeWrestlingFootballBasketballHockey
Search

Will the Big Ten Reconsider? Unlikely, Penn State's Athletic Director Says.

Mark Wogenrich

Public campaigns initiated by football parents and a popular petition started by Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields are important but unlikely to change the Big Ten's decision, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said Monday.

During a video call with reporters, Barbour said that she did not expect university presidents and Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to reconsider the decision to postpone fall sports in the wake of public reaction against the move.

"The presidents and chancellors made their decision based on science, based on the information from medical experts and based on concerns and uncertainty in a number of different categories," Barbour said. "I don’t see that changing. But I also appreciate the passion of our parents and our student-athletes and I appreciate where both their hearts and their heads are."

Since the Big Ten announced its decision Aug. 12, parents groups from several programs, including Penn State, have written letters to Warren and university presidents seeking answers and asking them to reconsider. In its letter, the group of Penn State parents asked Warren and Penn State President Eric Barron to reinstate the schedule that was released Aug. 5.

In an interview last week, Dianne Freiermuth, president of the Penn State Football Parents Association, said that players and parents remained "in limbo" about their futures. And during an interview with Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller and Andrew Fillipponi, parent Carlton Wade said he sought answers as well.

"We don't know anything; they didn't tell us anything," said Wade, whose son Lamont is a senior safety on the team. "There was no communication toward us. We asked coach [James] Franklin and he really didn't know. So that was the main thing, that we have nothing for our kids. Our kids are just there doing nothing."

A Change.org petition started by Fields entitled "#WeWantToPlay" asked the Big Ten to "immediately reinstate the 2020 football season." By Monday night it had more than 260,000 signatures.

Barbour said she had not spoken to parents of athletes, leaving that to the teams' coaches. She has spoken with multiple fall sports athletes, whose responses consisted primarily of, "Wait, what happened here?"

"Any one of us can disagree with the decision itself, but we can't disagree that it was made with health and safety in mind," Barbour said. "... It makes it really difficult, particularly on an age group of young men and young women, 18 to 23 years old, who are focused and have been so focused singularly on playing for the last five months, This is really difficult, and I totally get it."

Barbour said that, before the Big Ten announced its decision, Warren conducted calls with student-athletes from each program. Though the calls did not specifically address whether the conference should postpone the fall season, Barbour said they did give athletes a chance to be heard.

"I wouldn’t say that the voices were not heard at all," Barbour said. "... Absolutely I'm a proponent of hearing students."

Get the latest Penn State news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our AllPennState page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow AllPennState on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Delay Would Not Have Changed Big Ten's Decision, Penn State Athletic Director Says

Penn State Athletic Director Sandy Barbour added that she was "unclear" whether Big Ten presidents held a vote on their decision to postpone fall sports.

Mark Wogenrich

Tommy Stevens Has a New Position in New Orleans

Former Penn State quarterback Tommy Stevens is listed at tight end for the Saints, recalling his days at the 'Lion' position.

Mark Wogenrich

Without Penn State Football This Fall, Centre County Braces for Change

The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau estimates COVID-19's impact on regional tourism spending could reach $170 million.

Mark Wogenrich

'Why Can't We at Least Try to Have a Season?'

More than 80 Penn State football parents sent a letter to Big Ten commissioner, Penn State president seeking answers.

Mark Wogenrich

The Penn State Week in Review

Miss any Penn State news this week? We've got you linked in the Penn State Week in Review.

Mark Wogenrich

Ricky Rahne Writes a Love Letter to Family, Football and Penn State

Ricky Rahne, the first-year head coach at Old Dominion, writes of a season lost and perspective gained.

Mark Wogenrich

by

mylions

For Saquon Barkley, a 'Fresh Start' with Jason Garrett

The former Penn State running back teams with a new Giants coaching staff in Year 3.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State's Recruiting Run of Tight Ends Continues

Holden Staes, a 4-star tight end from Georgia, committed to Penn State's 2022 recruiting class.

Mark Wogenrich

Penn State Softens Risk Language of Student COVID-19 Compact, Says, 'This is Not a Waiver'

Questions about the compact prompt Penn State to change language concerning students assuming the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Mark Wogenrich

Spring Football in State College? 'I Do Think It Will Work'

A spring football season is gaining traction in the Big Ten. But how would that work at Penn State?

Mark Wogenrich