Arsenii Sergeev, Penn State Hockey's 'Lovable Teammate,' Shines in Frozen Four Run
On April 2, 2024, Arsenii Sergeev announced via Instagram that he was transferring to the Penn State hockey team after two seasons at UConn. Nearly a year later, Sergeev found himself on the ice again with his former teammates — celebrating with the Nittany Lions and saying, “I love this school, literally ‘til I die.”
Sergeev, Penn State’s starting goaltender, has been a pivotal part of the Nittany Lions’ miraculous 2025 run from winless in the Big Ten to the Frozen Four. Between his contributions that have set new program records and his natural fit in the locker room, Sergeev has become a leader in the Nittany Lions’ historic season.
Making program history
Sergeev arrived at Penn State with good numbers, including a 19-14-1 record at UConn, but hadn’t yet proven himself as a full-time starter in college. By transferring to the Nittany Lions, he gave himself an immediate opportunity to become a No. 1 goaltender.
In 32 games this season, Sergeev has done more than claim the starting goalie job and cement himself as a program cornerstone. The Yaroslavl, Russia, native has accumulated a 19-8-4 record and helped lead Penn State to the Frozen Four, particularly with his strong play late in the season.
“He’s been just been incredible, awesome all year long,” Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said of Sergeev after the team's win over UConn in an NCAA Tournament regional final. “What makes him so, so special is, he just loves to compete.”
Penn State’s remarkable run also has been a reflection of Sergeev’s presence. Since returning from injury for a Jan. 3 game against Notre Dame, Sergeev has helped drive Penn State’s 15-4-4 record, a Big Ten Tournament series win over Michigan and NCAA Tournament victories over Maine and UConn.
With more hockey to play — Penn State plays Boston University on April 10 in a Frozen Four semifinal — Sergeev already has etched his name in the program’s record books. His 19 wins rank third by a Penn State goaltender in a single season. He also shares the all-time program mark for shutouts (4) and currently sits first in all-time goals-against average (2.56) and save percentage (.918).
“It’s an amazing experience and I'm so grateful for a coach [who] just gave me this opportunity to be here,” Sergeev said after the win over UConn. “I just enjoy this team. I love all the coaches, all the team, all the players. It's just the best school I can go to.”
‘A lovable teammate’
Moments after Matt DiMarsico scored the overtime goal that sent Penn State to its first Frozen Four, Sergeev stood at the center of the PPL Center’s ice, embracing Gadowsky in celebration. Sergeev was exceptional in the Allentown regional final, making 32 saves, including eight in overtime, to earn the game’s third star.
“Arsenii played very well tonight, I will say that. He played very well, so hats off to him,” UConn coach Mike Cavanaugh said.
A year ago, Sergeev played for Cavanaugh. But on March 30, Sergeev lifted Gadowsky in a bear hug, bound for a postseason trip to St. Louis. Sergeev said he blacked out in the moment. Gadowsky was much more mindful, taking extra caution during the hug with his goaltender.
“You’ve got to learn from your mistakes. On Friday, I head-butted him, and that didn’t go too well,” Gadowsky said. “A hug was a much better, safer play.”
Since joining the Nittany Lions in April 2024, Sergeev has integrated into the locker room with ease. He had big shoes to fill. Liam Souliere spent four seasons at Penn State before departing for Minnesota. But Sergeev has done more than fill the net. He built connections with his teammates while embracing his leadership responsibilities.
“He's just such a lovable teammate. The guys, you can see how they feel about him. They would just run through a wall for him. I'm so happy for him,” Gadowsky said. “For him to come on top tonight against his former team obviously, and for him to make history at Penn State, is really special. I'm very happy for him. He deserves it.”
Had Gadowsky not pried Sergeev from UConn in the transfer portal, the Nittany Lions might not have been celebrating at Allentown’s PPL Center following a pair of NCAA Tournament wins. Sergeev has filled every role Penn State has needed him to, both on and off the ice.
“His competitiveness is at the highest level I think I have ever seen, and it just matches our locker room so well. And he's such a good person. He's such a good, grateful, wonderful teammate,” Gadowsky said Tuesday. “The guys just love him. They just love him. And yes, he's been great on the ice. He's been awesome, but his play on the ice isn't close to the impact he's had on this program.”