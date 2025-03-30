NCAA Hockey: How to Watch, Stream Penn State Vs. UConn for the Frozen Four
The most dramatic season in Penn State men's hockey history reaches another pivot point Sunday, as the Nittany Lions are within one win of the Frozen Four. Penn State meets Connecticut in the Allentown Regional final of the NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament, with the winner qualifying for their first trip to the Frozen Four, college hockey's main event.
Penn State is playing in its third regional final, while UConn has a chance to reach the Frozen Four in its first NCAA Tournament. It should be a fascinating game at Allentown's PPL Center, which the Nittany Lions turned into home ice Friday night. One more time? Here's what to know about Penn State vs. UConn.
No. 13 Penn State (21-13-4) vs. No. 6 UConn (23-11-4)
- When: 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday
- Where: PPL Center, Allentown
- TV: ESPN2
- Streaming: ESPN app
- Series History: UConn leads 2-1-1
- Last Meeting: Penn State 7-1 in 2014
How to watch Penn State vs. UConn
The Nittany Lions will take on the Huskies at 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Allentown's PPL Center. ESPN2 will broadcast the game live, with streaming coverage available on the ESPN app. Can't watch? The Penn State Sports Network will carry the game live online.
About the Nittany Lions
Penn State has gone on an absurd ride since January and isn't ready to get off yet. The Nittany Lions closed the regular season with a seven-game points streak in their last eight, got into the Big Ten Tournament, swept Michigan in Ann Arbor and took Ohio State to overtime in the semifinals before falling.
After that, they had a weekend off, which allowed the players and staff to unravel from being in perpetual playoff mode for two months. Penn State responded with a five-goal outburst, scoring twice on power plays, to defeat regional top seed Maine 5-1 at PPL Center on Friday.
"We were grinding and grinding," Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said. "We sort of have been in playoff mode since January. To be able to have a weekend to breathe, .... the timing of that was excellent."
The major subplot of Sunday's game involves goaltending. Penn State's Arsenii Sergeev, the superb backstop of the team's 2025 run, is playing against his former team. Sergeev, a 2021 seventh-round draft pick of the Calgary Flames, spent the past two seasons at UConn, where he went 19-14-1 with a career .913 save percentage.
Sergeev won 11 of those games as a freshman in 2022-23 season. He also was the USHL goaltender of the year in 2021-22 playing for the Tri-City Storm. Sergeev is 18-8-4 for the Nittany Lions.
Of note: Penn State is 3-3 in NCAA Tournament games with a high-scoring history. The Nittany Lions have scored 28 tournament goals, averaging 4.67 per game. However, Penn State hasn't unlocked the formula for the regional final, where it's 0-2.
About the UConn Huskies
Connecticut made a run to its first NCAA Tournament by reaching the Hockey East Tournament final, where it fell to Maine 5-2. The Huskies received an at-large tournament bid and defeated Quinnipiac 4-1 in the first semifinal of the Allentown Regional.
Connecticut's Joey Muldowney ranks second nationally in goals (28) and goals per game (.74) and will be a primary target of Penn State's defense. Muldowney scored one goal in the win over Quinnipiac, extending his points streak to 13 of the last 14 games. The Huskies' have three 40-point scorers in Muldowney (46), Jake Richard (42) and Hudson Schandor (40).
Goaltender Callum Tung made 21 saves to earn the win vs. Quinnipiac. Tung has won his last six starts, allowing more than two goals just once in that stretch.